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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/icaur-reveals-v25-uk-sales-unconfirmed/

iCAUR, Chery International’s next brand to launch in the UK, has revealed the V25 mid-sized SUV, but has not confirmed if the car will be sold in the UK.

In iCAUR’s range, the V25 sits below the flagship V27, which will be the only model offered by the brand upon its UK launch.

The V25 features the Future-Classic design philosophy, which iCAUR said combines classic proportions and a contemporary feel.

It has extended wheelarches and wide tyres, which were intended to give the V25 a more substantial look than other cars in the class.

iCAUR revealed the V25 at its 2026 International User Summit in Wuhu China, to an audience of customers, media, and industry partners.

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No details on the car’s powertrain have been confirmed. In international markets, the V27 is a range-extended electric vehicle (REEV).

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The brand will launch in the UK in Q1 2027, following Chery International’s four existing brands (OMODA, JAECOO, Chery, and Lepas).