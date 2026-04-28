Iceland drivers win £34,000 through Lightfoot reward programme

Iceland Foods delivery drivers have won more than £34,000 in prizes through a rewards programme created with fleet technology provider Lightfoot.
The Road to Rewards scheme recognises drivers for safe and efficient driving, while also rewarding customer service standards.
The programme is integrated into the Lightfoot Driver App and is open to Iceland drivers who achieve Elite status and have had no collisions in the previous six months.
Elite status is awarded to drivers scoring 85% or above through Lightfoot’s in-cab monitoring technology.
In the first month of the scheme, Iceland awarded £7,000 to 17 drivers, including a top prize of £2,000.
Since launch, 13 drivers have won jackpots of £1,000 or more.
Iceland has used Lightfoot technology in its delivery fleet since 2023.
The business said this has helped deliver a 16% increase in fuel savings and cut carbon emissions by more than 1,500 tonnes a year.
More than 84% of Iceland’s 4,500 delivery drivers were ranked Elite when the rewards scheme launched, with an average score of 94%.
Drivers using the app and entering the scheme recorded an average of 23 weeks at Elite status, compared with nine weeks for non-app users.
They also showed lower levels of speeding and harsh driving incidents per 100 miles.
Paul Hollick, chief executive at Lightfoot, said: “Iceland is a shining example that your drivers are the fundamental asset in your fleet.
“If you look after them, keep them safe, manage them well and reward them for doing a great job, they will represent your business brilliantly and power you to further success.
“Our drivers’ lottery gives away hundreds of thousands of pounds every year, and many businesses and employees are involved in it.
“But Iceland has taken this further and, in creating their own rewards programme, has proven that gamification and incentivisation work extremely well to create a safer, cleaner fleet and an even more highly motivated workforce.”
Phil Cane, head of commercial fleet at Iceland Foods, said: “We’re really proud that nearly nine in 10 of our home delivery drivers consistently achieve Lightfoot’s Elite status.
“Since launch in 2023 Lightfoot has helped us to reduce our annual carbon emissions and save money on our fuel bill.
“Creating our own programme, exclusive to Iceland Home Delivery drivers, allows us to celebrate the great job our drivers are doing.
“It also helps to drive engagement with the Lightfoot app which, we know further improves performance and makes the programme cost neutral.”