ICH Services Ltd chooses Trakm8 to enhance fleet safety and efficiency

ICH Services were looking to implement vehicle cameras across their fleet to monitor driver behaviour and improve road safety.

ICH Servies Ltd, UK facilities provider of facilities solutions, has chosen Trakm8 telematics and connected cameras to help safeguard its 52-vehicle LCV fleet.

ICH said after a conversation with Trakm8’s team it was clear that the RH600 4G dash cam with integrated telematics would be the best solution.

The RH600 provided ICH with real-time vehicle health information via Connectedcare, driver behaviour data, and live streaming video – accessible through the Trakm8 Insight Business fleet management platform.

The RH600 and Insight enabled automated reporting and real-time alerts to flag instances of drivers speeding and out-of-hours vehicle use – two elements that ICH wanted to focus on managing.

Following a trial, which delivered on all of ICH’s requirements, the full deployment of the system is being carried out, with single-lens road-facing RH600 cameras being installed across all 52 vans, connected to Trakm8 Insight Business.

David Atkinson, operations director at ICH Services, said: “Of course improving the safety of our drivers on the road and the productivity of our operations is hugely important.

“Having the data to show when speeding events or other sub-optimal driving occurs, as well as automatically clipped video footage of those events, will enable us to identify our less safe drivers and support them with appropriate coaching to improve.

“Ultimately, this system will make our drivers safer on the road, cut incident rates and reduce our costs.”

Joe Heidari, sales director of fleet and optimisation at Trakm8, added: “It’s great to add ICH Services to the growing list of UK fleets that trust Trakm8 to help safeguard their vehicles and drivers.”

In the next phase of the deployment, ICH are planning to digitise their driver’s daily vehicle walkaround checks using Trakm8 Insight’s Vehicle Checks feature – enabling driver’s to complete the inspections using their phones via the Insight app.