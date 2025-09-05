Icon reborn: Renault 5 powers to EV success

Renault has secured the Best Small EV award at the Business Motoring 2025 Awards for the Renault 5 E-Tech electric, reflecting its practicality, efficiency and relevance to SME operators.

The Renault 5 E-Tech electric marks the return of a historic nameplate, reimagined for the electric era. Built on the AmpR Small platform developed specifically for compact EVs, it combines retro-inspired styling with modern functionality. Its compact dimensions make it well suited to urban driving, while its turning circle of 10.3 metres supports easy manoeuvrability in congested areas.

The vehicle is offered with two battery sizes, delivering official WLTP ranges of up to 186 miles or 250* miles depending on specification. This flexibility allows SME users to tailor the vehicle to operational needs, whether for local deliveries, site visits or employee use. Charging speeds of up to 100kW DC for the longer-range model, enable a quick turnaround time for fleet use.

Inside, the Renault 5 E-Tech features a twin-screen layout, integrating a 10-inch digital driver display and a central infotainment touchscreen using Renault’s OpenR Link system. Google* services, over-the-air updates and a focus on ease-of-use support drivers with mixed route types and daily schedule changes. A heat pump is also included on selected models, helping maintain energy efficiency in colder weather.

Renault’s extensive UK dealer and service network provides additional reassurance for businesses looking to scale up EV adoption. With its low running costs, urban-focused practicality and strong brand familiarity, the Renault 5 E-Tech offers SME fleets a well-rounded electric vehicle option.

Jessica Bird, group editorial director at Astor Media, publisher of Business Motoring, said: “The Renault 5 E-Tech electric stands out for its compact usability, flexible range options and the kind of support infrastructure SME operators need when adding EVs to their fleets.”

Andrew Charman, road test correspondent of Business Motoring, added:

“The new Renault 5 has clear links to its famous predecessor but is also a thoroughly modern and well-built small car. A head, not just heart, purchase.”

To find out more about the Renault 5 E-Tech electric click here

*references available upon request