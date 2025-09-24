ICR Leasing adopts epyx Network360 for fleet maintenance

The leasing company made the move to improve control over its relationships with SMR suppliers, aiming to make payment processing easier.

ICR Leasing has signed a deal to adopt epyx’s Network360 garage network for its 600-car and van fleet.

The Milton Keynes-based leasing company made the move to improve control over its relationships with service, maintenance, and repair (SMR) suppliers, aiming to make payment processing easier and enhance its customer service standards.

Network360 is an add-on to epyx’s 1link Service Network SMR platform, designed to provide competitive rates and parts discounts at over 6,500 garages.

Tom Ryan, director at ICR, said: “We’ve been using 1link Service Network to manage our SMR needs since 2014 and it has been very successful but we wanted to identify ways of making new improvements.

“Our team is lean and being able to streamline processes while making them more effective is an ongoing objective for us.

“Adding Network360 is allowing us to more effectively manage our maintenance needs and is really an extension of our operations.

“This move has definitely helped us. We can see which suppliers are approved along with their pricing, and direct work accordingly.

“Mostly, we use franchise dealers but also have the option of being more flexible when customers have particular needs in terms of times and locations, which is important to our service levels.

“Also, reviewing and authorising jobs can be done easily, and queries with suppliers happen quickly.”

Ryan said being able to consolidate all SMR spending into a single monthly invoice was also a key benefit for ICR.

He added: “We previously handled invoices manually, so we’d either hold accounts with individual dealerships or pay over the phone with a business credit card, which as a lean team was sometimes time-consuming.

“Receiving a single monthly invoice where all spending is consolidated is a huge step forward.

“Also, we download a weekly report of the maintenance work that has taken place, to allow our accounts team to begin reconciling in advance of the monthly invoice, which makes them even more efficient.”

Marc Lees, business development director at epyx, said: “For leasing companies and fleets like ICR, adding Network360 to 1link Service Network provides a ready-made maintenance solution that helps them to maximise the effectiveness of their in-house team. We’re very pleased to be working with them on this project.”

1link Service Network is used by more than 8,000 garages in the UK, working with fleets totalling 4.9 million cars, vans and trucks to manage their SMR needs.