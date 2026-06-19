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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/idle-vehicles-could-be-costing-fleets-more-than-they-realise-says-dawsongroup-vans/

Fleet operators may be overlooking one of the biggest drains on efficiency by focusing on vehicles while they are moving rather than when they are standing still, according to Dawsongroup vans.

The commercial vehicle provider said unnecessary engine idling, underused vans and long periods of inactivity between jobs can create hidden costs through wasted fuel, avoidable maintenance, emissions and lost productivity. As more businesses introduce electric vans, understanding utilisation patterns has also become increasingly important for managing charging demand and operational efficiency.

Gary Henry, sales director at Dawsongroup vans, said: “Fleet inefficiency is not always obvious. A vehicle can appear available and operational on paper, but if it is spending large parts of the day sitting idle, the business is still carrying the cost without getting the productivity back.”

The company said industry estimates suggest a vehicle idling for between 30 and 60 minutes each day can consume up to one litre of fuel daily, while a fleet of 50 vans idling for 30 minutes each working day could use an additional 1,300 litres of diesel every month. Although electric vans do not consume fuel while stationary, Dawsongroup vans said excessive use of heating, cooling and other auxiliary systems can reduce battery range and increase charging requirements.

Henry said: “There is often a focus on fuel efficiency while vehicles are moving, but businesses sometimes overlook how much operational waste builds up while vehicles are stationary. When multiplied across an entire fleet, small periods of idle time quickly become commercially significant.”

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The company also highlighted the role of telematics and utilisation data in helping businesses identify underused vehicles, improve scheduling and make better decisions on fleet size and deployment.

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Henry added: “Data changes the conversation. Once businesses can clearly see how their vehicles are actually being used, it becomes much easier to identify waste, improve utilisation and make more informed operational decisions.

“The businesses achieving the best fleet efficiency are the ones looking at the whole operational picture. It is not just about the vehicle itself. It is about visibility, planning and understanding how assets are being used day to day.”