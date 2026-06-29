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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/iga-renews-call-for-mot-fee-increase-after-16-years-without-a-rise/

The Independent Garage Association (IGA) has renewed its call for the Government to increase the maximum MOT fee for class 4, 5 and 7 vehicles, arguing that the current cap has failed to keep pace with rising operating costs over the past 16 years.

The trade body has written to senior officials at both the Department for Transport and HM Treasury after being told a consultation on the issue was expected later in 2025.

The maximum fee for a class 4 MOT has remained at £54.85 since 2010, despite garages facing significant increases in labour, rent, equipment, fuel, energy, compliance and administrative costs during that period.

The latest appeal follows the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency’s announcement of higher MOT fees for buses, coaches, HGVs and trailers, with no corresponding changes for class 4, 5 and 7 vehicles.

The IGA said many of its members believe the current fee cap is making MOT testing increasingly uneconomic as vehicles become more complex and operating costs continue to rise.

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Stuart James, chief executive officer of the Independent Garage Association, said: “Our members are advising us that the current situation, relating to the stagnant MOT fee cap, is leading to garages setting up their facilities to prioritise more profitable work, reducing the number of bays available for MOT testing and therefore reducing the national capacity.

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“We need to ensure that independent garages are able to prioritise the availability of workshop facilities and resources for this vital service.

“If the MOT does not remain economically viable for garages, this would have a significant impact on consumer choice with regards to accessibility, locality and convenience of available MOT test stations.”