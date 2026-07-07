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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/imi-warns-apprenticeship-reforms-could-put-automotive-safety-at-risk/

The Institute of the Motor Industry and 10 automotive employers have warned that proposed apprenticeship reforms could put technician competence and public safety at risk.

The IMI has written to Pat McFadden MP, secretary of state for work and pensions, raising concerns that the Department for Work and Pensions proposals do not reflect the nature of automotive and other safety-critical apprenticeships.

The open letter warns that the current proposals risk reducing the robustness of assessment, narrowing the depth of training required for a range of roles and introducing inconsistent competence across the workforce.

The IMI said this could increase safety risks for technicians and the public, while also undermining employer confidence in the apprenticeship system.

Nick Connor, chief executive of the IMI, said: “As we explain in our open letter to the Secretary of State, the IMI supports reform of the apprenticeship system where it strengthens delivery, improves outcomes and reflects the evolving needs of employers and learners.

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“And there’s no question we need urgent action; the automotive sector has seen a 30% reduction in apprentice starts over the last decade and remain below pre-pandemic levels.

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“However, as the voice of the automotive workforce, we are compelled to highlight that the current proposals risk compromising the quality, integrity or safety of technical and safety critical occupations within the motor industry.

“And with Andy Burnham, who is increasingly looking likely to take the keys to Downing Street, saying in his speech on 29th June that the country needs a “complete rethink” on how to support younger people, with an education system based on parity between academic and technical, we are hopeful that there is scope for the current proposals to be reviewed.”