IMI warns apprenticeship reforms could put automotive safety at risk
The Institute of the Motor Industry and 10 automotive employers have written to Pat McFadden MP warning that proposed apprenticeship reforms could weaken training quality in safety-critical automotive roles.
Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/imi-warns-apprenticeship-reforms-could-put-automotive-safety-at-risk/
The Institute of the Motor Industry and 10 automotive employers have warned that proposed apprenticeship reforms could put technician competence and public safety at risk.
The IMI has written to Pat McFadden MP, secretary of state for work and pensions, raising concerns that the Department for Work and Pensions proposals do not reflect the nature of automotive and other safety-critical apprenticeships.
The open letter warns that the current proposals risk reducing the robustness of assessment, narrowing the depth of training required for a range of roles and introducing inconsistent competence across the workforce.
The IMI said this could increase safety risks for technicians and the public, while also undermining employer confidence in the apprenticeship system.
Nick Connor, chief executive of the IMI, said: “As we explain in our open letter to the Secretary of State, the IMI supports reform of the apprenticeship system where it strengthens delivery, improves outcomes and reflects the evolving needs of employers and learners.
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“And there’s no question we need urgent action; the automotive sector has seen a 30% reduction in apprentice starts over the last decade and remain below pre-pandemic levels.
“However, as the voice of the automotive workforce, we are compelled to highlight that the current proposals risk compromising the quality, integrity or safety of technical and safety critical occupations within the motor industry.
“And with Andy Burnham, who is increasingly looking likely to take the keys to Downing Street, saying in his speech on 29th June that the country needs a “complete rethink” on how to support younger people, with an education system based on parity between academic and technical, we are hopeful that there is scope for the current proposals to be reviewed.”
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The IMI said the concerns were particularly acute as vehicles become more complex, with technicians working on high-voltage electric systems, connected digital technologies and emerging hydrogen powertrains.
Connor added: “This is absolutely the wrong time for the automotive sector – and road users – for the apprenticeship process to be diluted.
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“As vehicles become more complex – from high-voltage electric systems to connected digital technologies and emerging hydrogen powertrains – the bar for technician competence must rise, not fall.
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“Any reduction in the rigour of independent end-point assessment (EPA) will introduce inconsistent competence across the workforce, with direct consequences for the safety of technicians and the public.”
The letter also raised concerns that employer-led recommendations were being overridden or diluted during the approval and reform process.
The IMI said employers had designed the standards because they understand what real-world competence looks like, and warned that side-lining their expertise could damage confidence in the system.
The IMI and employers called for reform that maintains rigorous, independent end-point assessment, protects the depth and quality of training needed to achieve real occupational competence, reflects the safety-critical nature of automotive work and ensures employer-led recommendations are respected.
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Connor said: “We strongly believe that the current reform proposals risk diluting apprenticeships at a time when they urgently need strengthening.
“Without safeguards in place to protect quality, public safety and employer confidence while also improving responsiveness and flexibility, workforce capability and safety are at risk.
“We are calling on the Secretary of State to listen to employers, protect quality, and get this reform right. We would welcome the opportunity to discuss the issues in greater detail on behalf of automotive employers, with the Secretary of State.”
Signatories to the letter include Andy Hamilton, president and executive managing director at LKQ; Daksh Gupta, group chief executive officer at Huws Gray and non-executive chair at Hendy Group; Denis Houston, director of aftersales and ATV and marine at Suzuki; Emma Thompson, chief executive at SOE; Graeme Potts, chief executive officer at Eden Motor Group; Jeremy Hicks, retired Jaguar Land Rover executive; Linda Jackson, retired Peugeot executive; Matt Coates, training and apprenticeships manager at DAF Trucks; Nick Connor, chief executive officer at the IMI; and Robert Forrester, chief executive officer at Vertu.