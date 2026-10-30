ADVERTISEMENT

Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/in-car-technology-and-driver-distraction-cause-one-in-three-crashes-allianz/

Driver distraction is a factor in one in three road crashes, either as the immediate trigger of a collision or as a contributing cause, according to a research program for the Allianz Motor Day 2026.

The research from the Allianz Center for Technology (AZT) found that the expanded range of features in modern vehicles makes it necessary to control certain functions via the touchscreen.

At the same time, functions that used to be operated intuitively and without taking one’s eyes off the road are increasingly being moved to digital menus.

For frequently used functions – such as controlling the air conditioning or the radio – often multiple taps are required.

As a result, drivers take their eyes off the road for longer periods of time and more frequently, both of which can compromise driving safety.

ADVERTISEMENT

The findings are published in the report ‘SWIPE. TAP. CRASH. Driver distraction in the digital car.’

National Business Motoring Awards 2026 Cast your vote today and be in with the chance of winning a table of 10 at the awards!

Dr. Klaus-Peter Röhler, member of the board of management of Allianz SE, insurance, German-speaking countries, Central Europe, global property and casualty, said: “Our research shows that the same task can require up to 25 percent less visual attention in one vehicle than in another.

“That tells us something important: distraction is not just a question of driver behaviour.