In-car technology and driver distraction cause one in three crashes – Allianz

“It is also a question of design. A car is not a smartphone. When safety is at stake, function must come before design.”
Real-world driving studies conducted as part of the research program showed that the design of the vehicle’s touchscreen interface has a significant impact on how long drivers take their eyes off the road while operating it.
In tests comparing current vehicles, the same everyday tasks drew drivers’ eyes from the road for different lengths of time.
Depending on the task and cockpit concept, total off-road glance time differed by up to 25% – around three seconds for identical tasks.
A review of more than 80 published studies showed that particularly long off-road glances of more than two seconds are associated with a substantially increased crash risk.
Every strand of the research, including the cognitive modelling set out below, points out that the problem is not the touchscreen per se, but how safety-critical functions are integrated into the cockpit.
Dr. Christian Sahr, managing director at the Allianz Center for Technology (AZT), said: “To ensure safe vehicle operation, clear recommendations are needed on which functions should be controlled via physical switches and which via touchscreen.
“At the same time, scientific insights into human-machine interaction should be applied consistently to design touchscreen interfaces that distract drivers as little as possible from the road.”
Distraction can triple collision risk in critical driving situations, according to the research.
To assess how distraction affects driver performance in critical situations, Allianz and cognitive modelling firm CogniBIT simulated four traffic scenarios using a cognitive driver model based on real-world glance data from the vehicle study.
In the motorway emergency-braking scenario, the share of runs ending in a collision rose from 18.2% for attentive drivers to 54.3% for distracted ones.
When a child suddenly ran into the road, it rose from 3.9% to 11.2%. And in 39% of those cases, the distracted driver did not react at all.
In all of the four simulated scenarios which you can read about in the Allianz report, distracted drivers perform worse than drivers simulated with a blood alcohol level of 0.8 per mile, the legal limit in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.
Across nine countries (Australia, Austria, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland and the UK), 79% believed in-car technology has made distraction worse in recent years, and 53% rate the risk of distraction in general as high or very high.
Of those who were responsible for an accident in the past three years, 73% said distraction definitely or possibly played a role.
When it comes to safety-critical functions, 65% of drivers across all surveyed countries prefer physical controls over touchscreen menus.
Matt Cox, chief claims officer at Allianz UK, said: “Using a hand-held phone while driving is already illegal in the UK but despite this UK motorists support even tougher measures with 67 percent supporting higher fines.
“Awareness of consequences doesn’t always promote action however, as although 86 percent of drivers noted it is their own responsibility to stay focused behind the wheel nearly a third (31%) admitted to writing messages while driving, and almost one in five (19%) reported regularly using their phone for navigation.
“Distracted driving is not a new issue on UK roads and it is encouraging the UK drivers surveyed recognise the seriousness of the topic.
“Their views also align with other countries surveyed and just under two thirds (65%) reported they’d prefer physical buttons and dials in their cars.
“Whether the distraction comes from inside or outside the vehicle the result can be catastrophic and measuring the impact is something that the UK Government is actively pursuing.
“We all have a role to play in keeping UK roads safe and we encourage motorists to use the technology in their cars safely and responsibly.”