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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/in2tec-contributes-circular-electronics-tech-to-jlr-project-cornerstone/

UK sustainable electronics company In2tec has played a role in JLR’s Project Cornerstone, contributing its circular electronics technology to help demonstrate how future vehicles can be designed for repairability, recoverability and reuse.

Project Cornerstone aims to bring together more than 40 supply chain partners to explore how circular economy principles can be embedded into vehicle design from the outset.

As one of the specialist technology partners selected to support the programme, In2tec has applied its proprietary ReUSE® and ReCYCLE™ technologies to the vehicle headlamp electronics.

In2tec said this collaboration marks a milestone for the company as global manufacturers increasingly look beyond traditional recycling towards designing products that retain their value throughout multiple life cycles.

For decades, electronic assemblies have relied on permanent soldered connections, making repair and component recovery extremely difficult once products reach the end of their operational life, according to In2tec.

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Its patented technology replaces solder with a reversible conductive adhesive, allowing electronic assemblies to be disassembled without compromising performance.

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Project Cornerstone is designed to enable electronic components within headlamp systems to be recovered, tested and reused rather than discarded, to support JLR’s wider ambition of creating vehicle systems that can be repaired, reused and ultimately recycled.

Demonstrating recoverable electronics within such an application provides powerful validation of In2tec’s technology.