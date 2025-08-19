Incentives and infrastructure: Why now is the time for UK businesses to embrace EVs

For UK businesses weighing up the transition to electric vehicles (EVs), 2025 brings a perfect storm of incentives, infrastructure advancements, and evolving technology that makes electrification not just desirable but strategically sound.

With the Government’s relaunched Electric Car Grant – offering up to £3,750 off new EVs – combined with salary sacrifice tax advantages, capital allowances, and workplace charging grants, the financial and operational case for switching to EVs has never been stronger.

Add to this rapid developments in charging speeds and a maturing support network, and the longstanding barriers to EV adoption for businesses and fleets are fast eroding.

Government on the EV pulse

At the heart of this momentum is the £650m Electric Car Grant, reintroduced in mid-2025 to help businesses and private users alike.

The grant provides up to £3,750 off the purchase price of new EVs priced at £37,000 or less. The move is specifically designed to support the adoption of mass-market electric cars rather than premium-only models. It it applied directly at the point of sale, meaning there is no admin burden for the end user or business.

Only EVs that meet strict criteria qualify: they must be zero-emission at the tailpipe, offer at least 100 miles of range, and come with a minimum eight-year battery warranty. That is true of almost every battery electric vehicle (BEV) on the UK market, but excludes hybrids.

Manufacturers can unlock the full grant for their vehicles by meeting science-based targets on sustainability, ensuring the scheme also drives green manufacturing practices. Again, most European manufacturers already exceed those targets through earlier environment, sustainability and governance (ESG) directives.

For fleet managers, this brings lower upfront costs into immediate play, and employees benefit from further reduction in the cost of company car schemes or salary sacrifice programmes.

EVs offered via salary sacrifice enable employees to lease a brand-new electric car using their gross salary before income tax and National Insurance. Combine that with the EV’s low Benefit-in-Kind (BiK) rate at just 3% (+1%/per year until April 2007) and the savings over a new ICE vehicle are substantial.

Add the new Electric Car Grant into the equation, and the monthly lease payments fall even further. For example, an EV priced at £32,000 could now cost the employee up to £100 less per month, with no increase in cost to the business. For companies already offering car allowances or salary sacrifice schemes, this is a chance to enrich employee benefits while aligning with net-zero goals.

To support this transition, the Workplace Charging Scheme (WCS) offers grants of up to £350 per socket (up to 40 sockets per business) to subsidise the cost of installing EV chargepoints.

Whether installed at head offices, depots or satellite locations, these chargers reduce range anxiety and charging competition among employees. The scheme is slated to end in March next year, further making a compelling argument for earlier transition to EV than waiting.

Yet capital investment in electric vehicles and charge points can also be offset against corporation tax through 100% first-year capital allowances, allowing businesses to write off the cost of eligible equipment in the year of purchase. That is an especially useful incentive for firms buying outright or developing multi-bay charging hubs.

Charging speed

But cost savings are only part of the story. One of the most significant historical concerns for business EV use has been charging time, especially where employees are on the move, covering long distances, or working on tight schedules.

Slower speed chargers will lead to more extended employee downtime during working hours, and that can have a dramatic impact on the productivity of professional drivers, tradesmen and haulage.

Unlike filling up a petrol tank, charging an EV is a dynamic process influenced by multiple variables: charger type, battery state of charge, temperature, grid capacity, and even the time of day. Even chargers boasting Ultra-Rapid capacity (150kW or over) may not show anything like those charge speeds in real-world use. The complexities of charging and the bottlenecks are not widely understood, but every part of the charging chain is on rapid cycles of improvement.

At home or at the office, AC chargers typically range from 7kW to 22kW, limited by the onboard charger in the vehicle. Known as ‘fast chargers’ as they are quicker than the 3kW you will get from a mobile charger into a mains socket, these are ideal for overnight charging or workplace top-ups, with 7-22kW comfortably charging most EVs in six to eight hours.

For faster top-ups, DC charging bypasses the car’s onboard system and feeds power directly to the battery. DC fast chargers typically start at 50kW, while ultra-rapid units can deliver 150kW or more. Using a 100kW motorway charger, many EVs can go from 20% to 80% charge in 30 to 60 minutes, or about the time for a coffee and a break.

Emerging technologies are pushing these speeds even further. Some premium EVs now support 350kW charging, and we are rolling out one of the UK’s first MW chargers this year.

For business users, these higher speed chargers and EVs that make the most of them, equate to reduced downtime, improved vehicle utilisation, and fewer logistical headaches.

Hot, cold or crowded

It is essential to understand the science behind charging variability – and how businesses can plan around it. For instance, cold weather (below 5°C) slows down the battery’s internal chemical reactions, resulting in slower charge rates. That is why many EVs now use pre-conditioning to warm the battery before fast charging.

At the other extreme, hot weather above 35°C can lead to thermal management systems automatically reducing charging speeds to protect battery health. But modern EVs now incorporate liquid cooling, predictive battery management software, and non-linear charging profiles that optimise speed without compromising lifespan.

Charging infrastructure also plays a role. In busy locations with multiple vehicles charging simultaneously, such as fleet depots or motorway services, grid limitations can cause charge speeds to drop due to load balancing. However, many networks are looking to deploy smart energy distribution systems and Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) to help meet peak demand without straining the grid.

In fact, the UK’s charging infrastructure is improving at pace in almost every area, with the total number of areas you can charge an EV publicly (c.40,000) running at over four-times the number of petrol stations in the UK (c. 8,500).

More ultra-rapid charging hubs are being rolled out across business parks, city centres and strategic routes. Innovative charger designs, predictive analytics and the integration of renewable energy sources mean charging is not just faster, it is getting greener too.

Business case is fully charged

The financial and operational ecosystem now supporting EV adoption in the UK is robust and growing stronger by the day. The Electric Car Grant reduces acquisition costs, salary sacrifice unlocks significant tax benefits for employees, capital allowances support business investment, and charging infrastructure grants make installing charge points at work easier than ever.

At the same time, technology is rapidly closing the gap between EVs and ICE vehicles in terms of range, charging speed, and overall convenience.

For businesses from SMEs to large fleets, this is not just a green decision that ticks the ESG boxes, it is a strategic one: Reduce emissions, control running costs, enhance staff benefits, and join the movement towards smarter, cleaner transport.

Sally Bailey is head of EVC Sales UK at Vestel Mobility