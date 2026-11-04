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Maintenance & Safety

Independent garages improving VOR times for fleet customers, finds epyx

In September, the average VOR time at an independent was 1.86 days, compared with 1.77 days at a franchise workshop.

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VOR times
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Independent garages are improving their vehicle off road (VOR) times for their fleet customers, according to data from epyx.

In September, the average VOR time at an independent was 1.86 days, compared with 1.77 days at a franchise workshop.

VOR times at independent workshops fell from 1.97 days in October 2025, while times at franchise workshops increased from 1.61 days.

Across all repairs processed by epyx, VOR times fell from 1.68 days in October last year to 1.58 days in September 2026.

epyx said that fleets have been moving towards independent garages over the past few years, driven by competitive pricing and increasing professionalism.

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Charlie Brooks, chief operating officer at epyx, said: “Franchised dealers have in the past tended to repair vehicles faster than independents, meaning shorter VOR times – but our latest data shows this gap has narrowed, with independents becoming faster, and official repairers slowing.

“However, these two trends are far from uniform. While many independents are working hard to reduce their VOR times, not all garages in the sector are making gains.

“Similarly, while some franchisees are seeing their figures fall, others are improving. It’s a complex overall situation.

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“Fleet managers recognise that VOR brings a significant cost in terms of lost operational time, and often use our data and intelligence to help select the right repairers, balancing factors such as cost, capability and downtime.

“This has driven more business towards independents although again, the trend is far from uniform. Often, a franchise is the best solution.

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“Our view is that VOR is falling over time, but this is an area of servicing, maintenance and repair (SMR) where demand can sometimes rise or fall with little explanation.

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“For example, May’s 1.52 days jumped to 1.85 days in June.”

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