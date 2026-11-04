Independent garages improving VOR times for fleet customers, finds epyx
In September, the average VOR time at an independent was 1.86 days, compared with 1.77 days at a franchise workshop.
Independent garages are improving their vehicle off road (VOR) times for their fleet customers, according to data from epyx.
In September, the average VOR time at an independent was 1.86 days, compared with 1.77 days at a franchise workshop.
VOR times at independent workshops fell from 1.97 days in October 2025, while times at franchise workshops increased from 1.61 days.
Across all repairs processed by epyx, VOR times fell from 1.68 days in October last year to 1.58 days in September 2026.
epyx said that fleets have been moving towards independent garages over the past few years, driven by competitive pricing and increasing professionalism.
Charlie Brooks, chief operating officer at epyx, said: “Franchised dealers have in the past tended to repair vehicles faster than independents, meaning shorter VOR times – but our latest data shows this gap has narrowed, with independents becoming faster, and official repairers slowing.
“However, these two trends are far from uniform. While many independents are working hard to reduce their VOR times, not all garages in the sector are making gains.
“Similarly, while some franchisees are seeing their figures fall, others are improving. It’s a complex overall situation.