Indicata launches RV data products for fleets and OEMs

The Portfolio Valuation service is designed to support large leasing and rental fleets and banks with current used values.

Indicata UK has extended its used vehicle data product range into the fleet and OEM sector with two services – Indicata Portfolio Valuation and Car-to-Market.

Its Portfolio Valuation service was designed to support large leasing and rental fleets and banks with current used values, as well as calculating what their vehicles will be worth at the end of their individual contracts.

With used value trends changing regularly, particularly electric vehicles (EVs), it looks to provide large fleets with reliable used data to value their assets on a weekly, monthly, or quarterly basis.

Indicata’s ‘retail back’ valuation approach delivers current and market-aligned values, with the aim of providing greater transparency and accuracy than the traditional ‘trade up’ method commonly used by UK suppliers.

Neil Frost, managing director of Autorola UKs, said: “We have already found success with our Portfolio Valuation service across Europe with large leasing, rental and finance companies who use our data to support their vehicle portfolio valuations.

“We can power vehicle valuations from both a country and pan European perspective. Banks and big leasing companies tend to value their fleet assets quarterly while some rental customers value their fleets weekly such is the fast turnover of used vehicles in this sector.”

Meanwhile, Indicata’s Car-To-Market service is designed to support new OEMs when they introduce new models into a country to help them predict future used vehicle valuations when compared with key established competitors.

Powered by Indicata’s retail pricing data platform and supported by Autorola’s MarketPlace wholesale auction prices, Indicata said this service is already proving valuable to Chinese manufacturers who are entering the UK market.

Indicata aims to build a strategic picture of a new car’s future used values by identifying characteristics that are beneficial and detrimental to residual values and then makes recommendations on how to optimise residual values.

A study of current local used car markets, recent developments, STEEP (Social, Technological, Economic, Environmental, Political) factors, and trends is utilised to better understand the future residual value curve creation.

OEMs can share the data with leasing companies and banks to use when underwriting their own residual values.

The aim of the service is to help make the monthly leasing rates of new models as competitive as possible. Car-To-Market has also helped more established OEMs to shape future residual values when replacing an established existing model with a new one and launching a range of new electric models.

Frost said: “A realistic assessment of the RV performance of new models and facelifts is essential for a successful market launch and lifecycle.

“Users value that Indicata, as a dedicated business unit within Autorola Group, collects and analyses vast amounts of retail pricing data on a daily basis.

“At the same time, Autorola’s Marketplace platform provides access to a substantial bank of wholesale data from selling used vehicles via its wholesale auction platform.

“This combination of retail and wholesale insights enable us to deliver a comprehensive view of the market and gives us a very strong differentiation in the UK market.”