INEOS adds Helmsman special edition to Grenadier range
The Grenadier Helmsman is the first in a series of special edition Grenadier models inspired by the elements.
INEOS has added the Helmsman special edition to the Grenadier range for 2027, across both the Station Wagon and Quartermaster models.
The Grenadier Helmsman is the first in a series of special edition Grenadier models inspired by the elements.
Helmsman models gain the Dark Exterior and Smooth packs as standard, along with 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, privacy glass, heated leather seats, and carpet mats over wash-down rubber flooring.
Whiteout Blue metallic, which was previously exclusive to Arcane Works models, is available optionally on the Helmsman.
Other colour options include Eldoret Blue and Scottish White. A contrasting roof in either Inky Black or Scottish White is available.
On the interior, the Helmsman features oyster-coloured inserts in the black leather seats.
Orders for the INEOS Grenadier Helmsman are open now, with prices from £70,995. INEOS said production will be time-limited.
Sagree Sardien, global sales director at INEOS Automotive, said: “Built to work hard and play even harder, the Grenadier is in its element when recovering a boat or transporting kayaks to the coast.