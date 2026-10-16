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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/ineos-adds-helmsman-special-edition-to-grenadier-range/

INEOS has added the Helmsman special edition to the Grenadier range for 2027, across both the Station Wagon and Quartermaster models.

The Grenadier Helmsman is the first in a series of special edition Grenadier models inspired by the elements.

Helmsman models gain the Dark Exterior and Smooth packs as standard, along with 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, privacy glass, heated leather seats, and carpet mats over wash-down rubber flooring.

Whiteout Blue metallic, which was previously exclusive to Arcane Works models, is available optionally on the Helmsman.

Other colour options include Eldoret Blue and Scottish White. A contrasting roof in either Inky Black or Scottish White is available.

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On the interior, the Helmsman features oyster-coloured inserts in the black leather seats.

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Orders for the INEOS Grenadier Helmsman are open now, with prices from £70,995. INEOS said production will be time-limited.

Sagree Sardien, global sales director at INEOS Automotive, said: “Built to work hard and play even harder, the Grenadier is in its element when recovering a boat or transporting kayaks to the coast.