INEOS Automotive launches ‘Us vs. Them’ campaign following industry legal challenges

INEOS Automotive has launched an advertising campaign designed to distinguish its Grenadier 4X4 from SUVs and crossovers dominating today’s market.

Dubbed ‘Us vs. Them’, the campaign positions the Grenadier as the antidote to the polished, school-run SUV.

The flagship billboard and social media advert features a mud-covered Grenadier alongside a pristine SUV, inviting viewers to “take this outside.”

INEOS Automotive said the campaign was more than just marketing, following a series of unsuccessful legal challenges from other manufacturers that sought to stall the Grenadier’s development and commercial rollout.

Lynn Calder, CEO at INEOS Automotive, said: “We’ve held our tongues while winning the court cases over and over again, and we feel it’s now time to set the record straight: we’re not them and we’re not trying to be them.

“Good luck to the others: they’re cool cars. But we’re tired of the comparisons. To be clear, this is all about saying we’re different.”

The ‘Us vs. Them’ campaign marks the first in a planned series of brand activations aimed at reinforcing brand identity.