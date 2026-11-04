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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/inexperienced-fleet-managers-inspiring-software-innovation-says-fleetcheck/

Artificial intelligence (AI) is simplifying effective fleet management for novices, according to Peter Golding, CEO at FleetCheck.

Golding said that novices with limited fleet experience are challenging companies to create easier-to-use fleet software.

He said that these novices have often been handed responsibility for their company’s fleet, and want to be guided through their first steps.

Around one in five of all new customer queries received by FleetCheck was submitted by someone new to their role.

Previously, Golding said that these people would be trained on streamlined versions of conventional fleet management software, but that AI could simplify this further, allowing data to be accessed and analysed more easily.

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Golding said: “We get a lot of messages from people – from administrative to director level – who have been asked to manage the company fleet and want to be guided through their first steps.

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“They typically have expertise in other areas, perhaps procurement, accountancy or human resources, and were the nearest thing their organisation had to a fleet manager when someone was needed to fill that role.

“When they approach us, they are looking to bring structure to their approach but don’t have any preconceptions about what that should look like.