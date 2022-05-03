Reading Time: 2 minutes

AS one of the first in the industry to introduce MVR (Motor Vehicle Repair Workshops) on its various auction sites nationwide, Wilson Auctions was highly commended in this year’s Business Motoring Awards.

This coupled with the ability of its MVR ‘Re:Route Facility’ to offer clients an Electronic Vehicle Condition Report on product arriving at its Auction Centres affords the vendor an opportunity to maximise sales values by authorising any necessary repairs prior to auction.

This approach, which has resulted in a significant increase in client revenue streams, is now well honed and normally a contractual requirement for all major players in this industry. Additional transportation costs that may have incurred due to off-site movements have also been avoided and this has also contributed to the achievement of Wilson Auction’s environmental policy through minimising transport movements and the avoidance of unnecessary paperwork through the use of electronic reporting media.

The company’s policy is to improve social, economic and environmental performance in each area of its operations nationwide in accordance with its Corporate Social Responsibility Policy which is embedded within its Integrated Management System and certified to ISO 9001 (Quality), ISO 14001 (Environment), ISO 27001 (Information Security) and ISO 45001 (Health & Safety).

Wilson Auctions supports a set of Management Principles as a framework for ensuring the desired management style and behaviours are promoted and implemented consistently, ensuring it meets or exceeds its policy of sustainable development and growth through the commitment and involvement of its people in partnership with customers, suppliers and other stakeholders and interested parties within each local community.

In accordance with its declared policy Wilson Auctions intends to continue to work with local employment agencies and colleges in each area as it seeks to attract and retain suitable employees. This programme provides opportunities for ongoing training and development as it continues to provide service excellence through collective competences.





