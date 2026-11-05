Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/inspiring-vet-care-electrifies-with-kgm-musso-ev/
Inspiring Vet Care has placed an order for a fleet of KGM Musso EV pickups and Rexton Commercial SUVs.
Gearmate is converting each Musso EV prior to delivery, adding bespoke storage solutions tailored to Inspiring Vet Care’s needs.
The first vehicles were delivered in October, with Novuna Vehicle Solutions funding the fleet.
Inspiring Vet Care has a network of more than 900 veterinary practices, with around 15,000 employees.
The KGM Musso EV has an 80.6kWh battery, providing 240 miles of range, and 207PS delivered through full-time all wheel drive.
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It has a payload of 690kg and a braked towing capacity of 2.3 tonnes.
Prices start at £39,995 including VAT and the £5,000 Plug-in Van Grant.
The acquisition of the electric pickups is part of Inspiring Vet Care’s Positive Pawprint programme, which sees it work towards net zero.
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Lee Corrigan, head of fleet for the UK and Ireland at Inspiring Vet Care, said: “Our fleet operates across a wide range of environments, so it is essential that the vehicles we choose combine practicality, reliability and capability.
“The Musso EV gives us the versatility of a pick-up with the benefits of an electric powertrain, while its all-wheel drive, towing capacity, practical load bed and comfortable cabin make it well suited to our operational requirements.
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“This order also supports our wider ambition to progressively reduce the environmental impact of our fleet while ensuring every vehicle remains fit for purpose.
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“We are looking forward to seeing the Musso EVs enter service.”
Alex Warren (pictured, right), national fleet sales manager at KGM Motors UK, said: “We are delighted that Inspiring Vet Care has chosen KGM to support its evolving fleet requirements.
“This Musso EV fleet order demonstrates how electric pick-ups can provide a credible and capable solution for organisations that need versatility without compromising their electrification ambitions.
“Musso EV combines up to 240 miles of range with full-time all-wheel drive, 2.3-tonne towing capacity, a practical load bed and a comfortable five-seat cabin, giving fleet operators a vehicle capable of fulfilling a wide range of roles.
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“The additional Rexton Commercial order also demonstrates the breadth of KGM’s corporate offering.
“Fleet requirements are rarely one-size-fits-all, and our combination of electric and diesel commercial vehicles enables us to support customers with different operational demands.”