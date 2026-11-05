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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/inspiring-vet-care-electrifies-with-kgm-musso-ev/

Inspiring Vet Care has placed an order for a fleet of KGM Musso EV pickups and Rexton Commercial SUVs.

Gearmate is converting each Musso EV prior to delivery, adding bespoke storage solutions tailored to Inspiring Vet Care’s needs.

The first vehicles were delivered in October, with Novuna Vehicle Solutions funding the fleet.

Inspiring Vet Care has a network of more than 900 veterinary practices, with around 15,000 employees.

The KGM Musso EV has an 80.6kWh battery, providing 240 miles of range, and 207PS delivered through full-time all wheel drive.

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It has a payload of 690kg and a braked towing capacity of 2.3 tonnes.

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Prices start at £39,995 including VAT and the £5,000 Plug-in Van Grant.

The acquisition of the electric pickups is part of Inspiring Vet Care’s Positive Pawprint programme, which sees it work towards net zero.