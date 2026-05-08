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InstaVolt expands battery storage rollout, 20 more sites planned for 2026

The latest locations form part of a £2.5m investment, with each site representing approximately £500,000 of spend.

Jessica Bird

8 May 2026

Motoring

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InstaVolt has opened five new battery energy storage system (BESS) sites as part of a wider programme aimed at reducing grid-related constraints and supporting the expansion of its ultra-rapid charging network.

The latest locations form part of a £2.5m investment, with each site representing approximately £500,000 of spend.

The additions bring the total number of battery-equipped InstaVolt locations to eight, with at least 20 further sites planned before the end of 2026.

Additional locations across Wisbech, Knutsford, Cheltenham, Blyth, Stockton-on-Tees, Penrith, York and Thirsk have already been confirmed for the following financial year.

The rollout was designed to address two growing challenges facing the public charging sector: increasing network demand charges and delays in securing grid connections for new charging infrastructure.

By integrating on-site battery storage, sites are able to store energy during lower-cost overnight periods before using that power during peak daytime charging demand.

The company said this reduces exposure to peak tariffs while allowing chargers to maintain higher charging speeds, particularly at locations where grid capacity is limited.

Delvin Lane, chief executive at InstaVolt, said: “Battery storage is one of the most powerful tools we have for accelerating the switch to electric.

“It lets us deploy faster, manage our costs more effectively, and pass genuine savings on to drivers.

“Our batteries charge overnight when energy is cheaper and cleaner, and we draw on that stored power during the more expensive daytime hours.

“That saving goes to the consumer. When you factor in standing charges, VAT, and the full weight of infrastructure costs, passing savings on to drivers is not the easy option.

“It is the right one, and it is what we are committed to doing.”

The five latest BESS sites are:

  • Hadfer Ltd at Bwch Moch Cafe
  • National Co-op at 311 Lower Addiscombe Road
  • Burney Group at Harwich 2
  • BNP Paribas at Northampton Williams Way
  • Three Trees Farm Shop and Cafe

The sites join existing operational battery-equipped locations at Winchester and Corley North and South.

According to InstaVolt, performance data from the Corley motorway service sites has already shown measurable increases in charging throughput following battery integration.

At Corley South, energy delivered per charging session increased by 33%, while Corley North recorded a 22% increase after the addition of 230 kVA of battery capacity, bringing total available power at each site to 500 kVA.

Dr Andy Palmer, chief executive and founder at Palmer Energy Technologies, said: “The grid connection problem is real and it isn’t going away quickly.

“What InstaVolt has understood is that you don’t have to wait for it to be solved centrally before you invest.

“Store cheap overnight power in batteries, draw it down during peak hours, pass the saving to the driver.

“That’s not complicated, it’s just disciplined infrastructure thinking.

“The Corley data tells you everything you need to know: a 33% increase in energy delivered per session because drivers can actually charge at the speed the hardware is capable of.

“That’s what good engineering looks like in practice.”

InstaVolt also highlighted the performance of its Winchester Superhub, where battery storage is combined with on-site solar generation.

The company said 42,000 kWh of solar energy was generated at the site during March, contributing zero-cost power to the network.

It added that 91% of energy sold at the site was delivered during peak daytime hours, despite 89% of grid energy being purchased overnight and stored in batteries.

InstaVolt said the site is supporting a reduced charging rate of 70p per kWh during the summer period, with the company describing Winchester as a template for future charging hub development.

The company said it would continue investing in infrastructure designed to reduce reliance on grid upgrades while supporting increasing EV adoption across the UK.

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