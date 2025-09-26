  
Subscribe
Linkedin Facebook X-twitter Youtube
Subscribe

InstaVolt opens ultra-rapid charging hub in Bicester

The hub has eight 160kW charger, including two wider bays.

Dylan Robertson

26 September 2025

, ,

SHARE

InstaVolt Bicester

InstaVolt has opened an ultra-rapid electric vehicle (EV) charging hub at a Greggs location in Bicester, on the A4421.

The hub has eight 160kW chargers, including two wider bays and is located on the Oxford to Aylesbury corridor, near Bicester Village.

InstaVolt now operates 2,000 chargers across 750 sites nationwide.

Delvin Lane, CEO at InstaVolt, said: “Bicester is perfectly positioned on the busy Oxford-to-Aylesbury route, making it an ideal location for drivers who need reliable, fast charging.

“With eight 160kW bays and a Greggs on-site, drivers can grab a coffee, or a bite to eat while they charge and be back on the road before they know it.

“It’s exactly the kind of convenient destination that makes EV ownership effortless.”

InstaVolt said that the 160kW charging speeds allow EV chargers to top up in 15 to 20 minutes.

Business Motoring Award Winners 2025

fod

, , ,

Fleetondemand wins big with smart ground transport tech for SMEs 

leasys

, , ,

Leasys highly commended in Best Leasing Company award for SME-focused solutions

nationwide

, , , ,

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts named top leasing provider for SMEs

Skoda Superb Hatch LK

, ,

Winners announced! 2025 Awards: Celebrating the best in business motoring

Busines Motoring Business Car of the Year

, , ,

Renault 5 E-Tech electric charges ahead to win Business Car of the Year 

wilsons

, , ,

Wilsons Auctions recognised for remarketing excellence in Business Motoring Awards 

runyourfleet

, , ,

runyourfleet claims top award honours for fleet management 

polestar 4 best large ev

, , ,

Polestar powers ahead to win top fleet EV award 

europcar mobility

, , ,

Europcar wins recognition for flexible mobility solutions 

R5

, , ,

Icon reborn: Renault 5 powers to EV success 

Highly Commended Award

, , ,

Professional Automotive Services recognised for SME-focused company car support 

charge scheme

, , ,

Electric Car Scheme leads the charge in SME fleet electrification 

europcar

, , ,

Europcar recognised for flexible mobility and EV support 

renault

, , ,

Clio’s lasting legacy earns Renault top small car award 

europcar

, , ,

Award-winning Europcar recognised for long-term rental excellence 

Related Posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Tap to Join

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for business fleets of all sizes, providing news, insights, and expert analysis for fleet operators, company car drivers, and industry professionals.

 
 
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook Whatsapp

Sign up to our newsletter

Subscribe
astor logo progress2 1
© Astor Media Limited 2025
lbf
Leasing Broker Federation Associate Member 2025
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

BUSINESS MOTORING

SEARCH

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our daily motoring newsletters.

CLICK HERE