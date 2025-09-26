InstaVolt opens ultra-rapid charging hub in Bicester

The hub has eight 160kW charger, including two wider bays.

InstaVolt has opened an ultra-rapid electric vehicle (EV) charging hub at a Greggs location in Bicester, on the A4421.

The hub has eight 160kW chargers, including two wider bays and is located on the Oxford to Aylesbury corridor, near Bicester Village.

InstaVolt now operates 2,000 chargers across 750 sites nationwide.

Delvin Lane, CEO at InstaVolt, said: “Bicester is perfectly positioned on the busy Oxford-to-Aylesbury route, making it an ideal location for drivers who need reliable, fast charging.

“With eight 160kW bays and a Greggs on-site, drivers can grab a coffee, or a bite to eat while they charge and be back on the road before they know it.

“It’s exactly the kind of convenient destination that makes EV ownership effortless.”

InstaVolt said that the 160kW charging speeds allow EV chargers to top up in 15 to 20 minutes.