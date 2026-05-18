InstaVolt secures £250m debt facility to accelerate expansion

The facility has been backed by a number of lenders, including Close Brothers, Lloyds, National Wealth Fund, Santander and Société Générale.

InstaVolt has secured a £250m debt facility, which it will use to accelerate the expansion of its nationwide electric vehicle (EV) charging network.

The facility was backed by a number of lenders, including Close Brothers, Lloyds, National Wealth Fund, Santander and Société Générale.

InstaVolt said the refinancing deal is one of the largest in the charge point operator (CPO) market.

It currently operates 2,600 rapid EV charging points across 900 sites in the UK. 1,100 additional charge points are currently in construction.

InstaVolt said the debt facility will provide long-term financial security to support its continued growth, allowing it to invest in new sites, maintenance and new technology, such as Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS).

Delvin Lane CEO at InstaVolt, said: “This refinancing marks a major milestone for InstaVolt and for EV charging infrastructure in the UK.

“The significant interest and confidence from the range of our lending partners reflects the strength of our network, the quality of our operations, and the momentum behind the EV market.

“The latest SMMT data underlines that progress, with BEV registrations up 59% year-on-year in April 2026, demonstrating both growing consumer demand and continued confidence in the transition to electric mobility.

“This facility will enable us to accelerate our rollout and deliver the reliable, high-quality charging experience that EV drivers deserve now and into the future.

Oliver Holbourn, CEO at the National Wealth Fund, said: “There is a need to accelerate the rollout of EV chargers in the UK as consumer demand grows.

“This transaction is a great example of how, by helping market leaders such as InstaVolt raise finance at scale, we’re able to play a meaningful role in the sector, supporting the delivery of critical charging infrastructure necessary for the EV transition.”