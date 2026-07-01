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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/instavolt-sells-iberia-business-to-accelerate-uk-growth/

Electric vehicle (EV) charging company InstaVolt has sold InstaVolt Iberia, its Spain and Portugal division, allowing it to accelerate growth in the UK and Irish markerts.

The company is continuing to invest in flagship charging destinations, such as its upcoming Chicklade Superhub on the A303.

InstaVolt recently acquired GeniePoint, adding 260 chargers across 228 locations to its network.

It has also completed a £250m debt refinancing and secured a £40m equity investment.

InstaVolt will use capital released from the sale of the Iberian division to Powerdot to support UK acquisitions, accelerate growth and deliver shareholder value.

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Delvin Lane, CEO at InstaVolt, said: “Over the past few years, we have successfully established a high-quality charging network across Spain and Portugal, supported by a dedicated local team and strong partnerships.

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“We are immensely proud of what has been achieved and grateful to everyone who has contributed to building the business.

“We are confident that Powerdot is exceptionally well placed to continue building on those strong foundations and support the ongoing transition to electric mobility across the Iberian Peninsula.