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EV & Sustainability

InstaVolt sells Iberia business to accelerate UK growth

The company is continuing to invest in flagship charging destinations, such as its upcoming Chicklade Superhub on the A303.

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InstaVolt UK
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Electric vehicle (EV) charging company InstaVolt has sold InstaVolt Iberia, its Spain and Portugal division, allowing it to accelerate growth in the UK and Irish markerts.

The company is continuing to invest in flagship charging destinations, such as its upcoming Chicklade Superhub on the A303.

InstaVolt recently acquired GeniePoint, adding 260 chargers across 228 locations to its network.

It has also completed a £250m debt refinancing and secured a £40m equity investment.

InstaVolt will use capital released from the sale of the Iberian division to Powerdot to support UK acquisitions, accelerate growth and deliver shareholder value.

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Delvin Lane, CEO at InstaVolt, said: “Over the past few years, we have successfully established a high-quality charging network across Spain and Portugal, supported by a dedicated local team and strong partnerships.

“We are immensely proud of what has been achieved and grateful to everyone who has contributed to building the business.

“We are confident that Powerdot is exceptionally well placed to continue building on those strong foundations and support the ongoing transition to electric mobility across the Iberian Peninsula.

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“Following our recent refinancing and the significant opportunities emerging in our core markets, we carefully evaluated how best to deploy capital to maximise long-term growth and shareholder value.

“This agreement enables us to recycle capital into our core UK and Ireland markets, accelerating both organic growth and strategic acquisitions.”

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“Our confidence in the market is demonstrated by our recent acquisition of the GeniePoint network and our continued investment in next-generation charging technology, battery energy storage systems and renewable energy generation.

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“These investments will help us further improve reliability, accelerate deployment and continue reducing charging costs for drivers through initiatives such as our market-leading off-peak charging tariffs.

“This is an incredibly exciting time for the UK EV market. Record levels of EV adoption, combined with significant advances in vehicle technology and charging infrastructure, provide enormous opportunities for growth.

“We are also working closely with a number of leading European and Chinese vehicle manufacturers to create an increasingly integrated and seamless charging experience for EV drivers.”

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