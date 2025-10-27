  
InstaVolt to add battery storage to Corley Services charging hub

The battery storage system will allow for consistent ultra-rapid charger performance in peak demand periods.

Dylan Robertson

27 October 2025

InstaVolt will add battery storage units to its electric vehicle (EV) charging hub at Welcome Break Corley Services, between junction 3 and 3A on the M6.

The battery storage system will allow for consistent ultra-rapid charger performance in peak demand periods, while reducing grid connection requirements.

Two large battery storage units will be installed on each side of the motorway.

The chargers at the site will also be upgraded from 62.5kW to 160kW.

12 additional batteries will be installed across InstaVolt’s network over the next few weeks, starting with sites in North Wales and Eastbourne.

Delvin Lane, CEO at InstaVolt, said: “We’re the first to be able to provide this kind of battery storage system on a motorway network.

“This transformative project represents another important milestone for InstaVolt and for the UK’s public charging infrastructure.

“We’re demonstrating how smart energy management can deliver reliable ultra-rapid charging while reducing pressure on the grid.

“It’s innovation like this that will help ensure EV charging remains scalable, sustainable, and ready for the next wave of EVs.”

InstaVolt said that the installation built on its experience of installing a similar system at its Winchester Superhub on the A34.

John Diviney, CEO at Welcome Break, said: “At Welcome Break, we’re proud to be leading the way in transforming motorway services for the future.

“This development reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering a seamless and reliable EV charging experience for all drivers.”

