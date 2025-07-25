  
Subscribe
Linkedin Facebook X-twitter Youtube
Subscribe

InstaVolt to build ultra-rapid charging hub near Stonehenge

The Chicklade hub will have 30 ultra-rapid chargers, and is planned to open on the Fonthill Estate in late spring 2026.

Dylan Robertson

25 July 2025

,

SHARE

charging A303

InstaVolt has plans to build an ultra-rapid electric vehicle (EV) charging hub on the A303 in Wiltshire, 10 miles west of Stonehenge.

The Chicklade hub will have 30 ultra-rapid chargers, and is planned to open on the Fonthill Estate in late spring 2026.

Delvin Lane, CEO at InstaVolt, said: “Chicklade is the next step in our mission to combine scale, sustainability and convenience.

“With 30 ultra-rapid chargers and an on-site farm shop and café, this peaceful stop will become a vital charging destination along the A303 – a very popular and busy route – powered by the latest in renewable energy innovation.

“As EVs become more accessible and with the private sector committing significant investment, we’re proud to be building the infrastructure that will keep the country moving.”

InstaVolt has entered a 40-year lease on the site, after a two-year planning process.

The site has already been connected to the grid, and construction is set to begin in August 2025.

Solar panels and batteries will be installed on the site, allowing InstaVolt to provide periods of discounted charging, as it currently does at its Winchester Superhub, with prices as low as 50p per kWh.

A spokesperson for the Fonthill Estate said: “We are delighted to be working with InstaVolt, a genuine innovator and market leader in the net zero mobility sector.

“This partnership represents a long-term, sustainable investment that supports our local community, enhances the regional road network and contributes meaningfully to regeneration and job creation across the area.”

As part of the UK’s Strategic Road Network, the A303 will receive signage highlighting EV charging hubs.

Future of Roads Minister Lilian Greenwood MP said“Just last week we announced record discounts to help make EV ownership a reality for thousands more people, alongside making it easier to charge at home so more drivers can run their EV for as little as 2p a mile – that’s London to Birmingham for £2.50.

“Today’s chargepoint figures show that alongside lowering upfront costs, we’re also making fantastic progress towards expanding our charging network across the UK, as this latest EV ultra-rapid charging hub by InstaVolt shows.

“With a new chargepoint added to the network every half an hour, we’re helping put range anxiety firmly in the rear-view mirror.”

Business Motoring Award Winners 2025

leasys

, , ,

Leasys highly commended in Best Leasing Company award for SME-focused solutions

Skoda Superb Hatch LK

, ,

Winners announced! 2025 Awards: Celebrating the best in business motoring

wilsons

, , ,

Wilsons Auctions recognised for remarketing excellence in Business Motoring Awards 

nationwide

, , , ,

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts named top leasing provider for SMEs

Related Posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Tap to Join

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for business fleets of all sizes, providing news, insights, and expert analysis for fleet operators, company car drivers, and industry professionals.

 
 
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook Whatsapp

Sign up to our newsletter

Subscribe
astor logo progress2 1
© Astor Media Limited 2025
lbf
Leasing Broker Federation Associate Member 2025
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

BUSINESS MOTORING

SEARCH

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our daily motoring newsletters.

CLICK HERE