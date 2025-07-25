InstaVolt to build ultra-rapid charging hub near Stonehenge

InstaVolt has plans to build an ultra-rapid electric vehicle (EV) charging hub on the A303 in Wiltshire, 10 miles west of Stonehenge.

The Chicklade hub will have 30 ultra-rapid chargers, and is planned to open on the Fonthill Estate in late spring 2026.

Delvin Lane, CEO at InstaVolt, said: “Chicklade is the next step in our mission to combine scale, sustainability and convenience.

“With 30 ultra-rapid chargers and an on-site farm shop and café, this peaceful stop will become a vital charging destination along the A303 – a very popular and busy route – powered by the latest in renewable energy innovation.

“As EVs become more accessible and with the private sector committing significant investment, we’re proud to be building the infrastructure that will keep the country moving.”

InstaVolt has entered a 40-year lease on the site, after a two-year planning process.

The site has already been connected to the grid, and construction is set to begin in August 2025.

Solar panels and batteries will be installed on the site, allowing InstaVolt to provide periods of discounted charging, as it currently does at its Winchester Superhub, with prices as low as 50p per kWh.

A spokesperson for the Fonthill Estate said: “We are delighted to be working with InstaVolt, a genuine innovator and market leader in the net zero mobility sector.

“This partnership represents a long-term, sustainable investment that supports our local community, enhances the regional road network and contributes meaningfully to regeneration and job creation across the area.”

As part of the UK’s Strategic Road Network, the A303 will receive signage highlighting EV charging hubs.

Future of Roads Minister Lilian Greenwood MP said: “Just last week we announced record discounts to help make EV ownership a reality for thousands more people, alongside making it easier to charge at home so more drivers can run their EV for as little as 2p a mile – that’s London to Birmingham for £2.50.

“Today’s chargepoint figures show that alongside lowering upfront costs, we’re also making fantastic progress towards expanding our charging network across the UK, as this latest EV ultra-rapid charging hub by InstaVolt shows.

“With a new chargepoint added to the network every half an hour, we’re helping put range anxiety firmly in the rear-view mirror.”