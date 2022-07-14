Interested in EV Charging?

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Join Project EV on Friday the 29th of July for the brand new sales focused webinar!

The Electric Vehicle charging industry can seem daunting and it’s time to learn from the experts. Sign up to this months Project EV Webinar and learn the basics of EV Charging as well as the many reasons to go green with Project EV.

The session will last around 45 minutes and can be Watched Live or Watched Later, through our post webinar pack, which is emailed after the event.

The Webinar is sales and industry education focused, including:

Who are Project EV?

Why EV?

The range

Carbon offsets

Smart regulations

Grants and schemes

Current partnerships

Future roadmap

Click here to sign up for the webinar