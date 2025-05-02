Inverted expands electrified lineup with classic Land Rover conversions

British EV conversion specialist Inverted has expanded its growing portfolio of electric classics with the launch of electrified Land Rover Series I, II and III models.

The new additions followed the success of its Range Rover Classic conversions and aim to bring modern EV performance to one of Britain’s most recognisable 4×4 icons.

The conversions aim to preserve the charm of the original Series Land Rovers while upgrading them with a fully electric powertrain and a host of refinements for everyday usability.

The result is a zero-emissions vehicle equally at home on countryside adventures, coastal drives or city streets.

Each vehicle is powered by a 62kWh waterproof battery pack, split between front and rear for balanced weight distribution and improved traction.

A 160bhp electric motor delivers around 900Nm of torque, channelling power through the original transfer box to retain high and low range ratios and a locking differential.

The conversion delivers a 0–60mph time of approximately eight seconds, with a real-world range of 120 miles.

Charging is flexible, with a 6.6kW Type 2 charger and a 60kW CCS rapid charger fitted as standard. A 20% to 80% rapid top-up takes 38 minutes.

Drivers can also choose between three modes — Eco, Traffic and Off-Road — which adjust performance and regenerative braking settings.

Harry Millington, founder of Inverted, said: “Inverted Series Land Rovers are beautiful, iconic machines.

“But let’s face it, not everyone wants to wrestle with a choke on a cold morning or breathe in exhaust fumes that waft through the car.

“Our electrified versions preserve everything people love about these classics while making them more fun, more reliable, and infinitely more usable.”

In addition to the new Series models, Inverted has announced that its Range Rover Classic electrification kit is now compatible with Land Rover Defender models.

The modular system includes a heated and cooled 82kWh battery without compromising boot space, and is available with either 300bhp or 450bhp motors, permanent 4WD, and 75kW rapid charging.