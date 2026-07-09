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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/ionity-adds-kwh-credits-to-encourage-efficient-charging-behaviour/

IONITY has introduced kWh credits for drivers using its Fast Lane Reward for charging sessions ending at 80% or during off-peak charging times in the summer months.

By encouraging more efficient charging behaviour, IONITY aims to support shorter waiting times during periods of high demand and greater charger availability for everyone on the road.

The Fast Lane Reward is available for charging sessions at IONITY charging stations across Europe that start between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm.

Drivers who have enabled the ‘80% Charged’ notification in the IONITY App receive a push notification once their charging session reaches 80% state of charge.

If the vehicle is disconnected before reaching 85% state of charge, a credit of 5 kWh is automatically added to their account.

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IONITY said that for many electric vehicles, charging from 80% to 100% takes almost as long as charging from 10% to 80%.

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Customers charging between 10:00 pm and 6:00 am will also receive a 5 kWh credit.

This can help shift charging demand away from peak periods and improve charger availability when demand is highest.