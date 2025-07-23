IONITY adds six ultra-rapid EV chargers at Cobham Services

IONITY, in partnership with service station operator Extra MSA, has added six ultra-rapid electric vehicle (EV) chargers at Cobham Services on the M25.

Located between J9 and J10, the station now has 24 ultra-rapid, 350kW chargers, all of which use 100% renewable energy.

In partnership with Octopus, IONITY has ensured that all of its 5,00 charging points, across 24 countries, are powered by renewable energy.

Extra MSA has at least six chargers at all of its motorway service stations, and plans to continue rolling out more EV chargers.

Tom Dobson, CEO at Extra MSA Group, said: “IONITY’s 350kW ultra-fast charge points are some of the highest-powered facilities available, reflecting our commitment to investing in the best possible customer experience.

“We know that we have a part to play in driving forward the net zero agenda and making continued strides to expand our EV charging provision, as well as engaging with young people as to how they can support our future work, is a significant part of that.

“We’re excited for this next step in Cobham Services’ journey and we look forward to continuing to work with IONITY and other partners to ensure that we are leading the way in creating an EV-friendly motorway network, meeting the needs of drivers both today and in the future.”