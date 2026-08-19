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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/ionity-opens-ev-charging-hub-in-greenwich-offers-free-charging/

IONITY has opened a 12-bay ultra-rapid electric vehicle (EV) charging hub at Greenwich Shopping Park, and is offering a day of free charging to mark the launch.

The hub is IONITY’s first urban charging site in London, as it expands beyond its motorway network.

Charging speeds of up to 400kW are supported.

Free charging will be offered via the IONITY app on 21st August.

The addition of the Greenwich hub supports IONITY and Uber’s partnership, through which preferential charging rates are offered to Uber drivers.

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Data from Uber also helps IONITY identify locations for future charging hubs.

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IONITY’s expansion into urban areas began with the launch of a site in Birmingham earlier in 2026.

Jeroen van Tilburg, CEO at IONITY, said: “Our expansion goes beyond long-distance travel to enable reliable charging where demand is growing fastest: in urban areas.