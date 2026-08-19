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EV & Sustainability

IONITY opens EV charging hub in Greenwich, offers free charging

The hub is IONITY's first urban charging site in London, as it expands beyond its motorway network.

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IONITY has opened a 12-bay ultra-rapid electric vehicle (EV) charging hub at Greenwich Shopping Park, and is offering a day of free charging to mark the launch.

The hub is IONITY’s first urban charging site in London, as it expands beyond its motorway network.

Charging speeds of up to 400kW are supported.

Free charging will be offered via the IONITY app on 21st August.

The addition of the Greenwich hub supports IONITY and Uber’s partnership, through which preferential charging rates are offered to Uber drivers.

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Data from Uber also helps IONITY identify locations for future charging hubs.

IONITY’s expansion into urban areas began with the launch of a site in Birmingham earlier in 2026.

Jeroen van Tilburg, CEO at IONITY, said: “Our expansion goes beyond long-distance travel to enable reliable charging where demand is growing fastest: in urban areas.

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“We must meet drivers where they need us, and in cities like London the next stage of electrification is now taking place.

“Growing numbers of drivers are choosing to make the switch to electric and it is vital that the supply of ultra-fast chargers is rapidly scaled up.

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“We’re bringing up to 400 kW into urban areas, giving drivers the speed and reliability they expect from IONITY, closer to where they live and work.”

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