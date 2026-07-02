Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/isuzu-adds-factory-fit-solar-option-to-d-max-ev-through-genie-insights-partnership/
Isuzu UK has partnered with Genie Insights to offer factory-integrated solar technology as an option on the new D-Max EV, giving fleet operators an additional tool to help maintain battery performance and support vehicle range.
The collaboration means the solar system can be specified as part of the vehicle build rather than being retrofitted after delivery, marking what the companies describe as a significant step forward for integrated solar technology in the commercial vehicle sector.
The Isuzu D-Max EV is a fully electric pick-up that combines a payload of more than one tonne with zero-emission driving.
Fleet customers can now specify Genie Insights’ 75-watt solar system as a factory option.
Designed for commercial vehicle applications, the system helps maintain the condition of the vehicle’s 12V battery and supports onboard electrical systems.
ADVERTISEMENT
Isuzu said this provides fleet operators with greater confidence in battery performance, particularly for vehicles operating in demanding environments or relying heavily on auxiliary electrical equipment.
The relationship between Genie Insights and Isuzu UK’s importer, IM Group, developed through their work with Network Rail, which already operated diesel Isuzu D-Max vehicles.
Genie Insights has fitted solar technology to around 450 commercial vehicles within Network Rail’s wider fleet over the past two years.
ADVERTISEMENT
Following trials and evaluation with IM Group, the companies expanded the partnership in response to demand for an integrated solar solution.
Genie Insights has now supplied almost 15,000 commercial vehicle solar photovoltaic systems to UK fleets, including British Gas and BT/Openreach.
ADVERTISEMENT
The solar panel measures 947mm by 687mm, weighs 2.5kg and is 3mm thick.
ADVERTISEMENT
It uses CIGS technology to generate electricity from daylight rather than direct sunlight, allowing it to operate in winter and low-light conditions.
The system is manufactured in the UK and complies with ECE R10 Type Approval standards.
Alan Able, managing director of Isuzu UK, said: “We’ve been on a great journey with Genie Insights, and the relationship we’ve built in a short space of time reflects the quality of the product and the collaboration behind it.
“Offering this solution on the Isuzu D-Max EV allows us to give customers an integrated, high-quality option that’s already been proven in fleet use, while maintaining the durability and capability expected from Isuzu.”
ADVERTISEMENT
Matt Reeve, managing director at Genie Insights, added: “We’re delighted to be adding another OEM to our portfolio, and to be working with a prestigious brand like Isuzu UK.
“By working closely with Isuzu UK, we can offer a seamless route to having our solar technology fitted before vehicles enter operation, making it easy for fleets to benefit from a fully integrated solution from day one.
“This is a proven, fit-and-forget system that supports 12V battery health and gives operators added confidence in the reliability of their vehicles, particularly in demanding environments.”