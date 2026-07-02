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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/isuzu-adds-factory-fit-solar-option-to-d-max-ev-through-genie-insights-partnership/

Isuzu UK has partnered with Genie Insights to offer factory-integrated solar technology as an option on the new D-Max EV, giving fleet operators an additional tool to help maintain battery performance and support vehicle range.

The collaboration means the solar system can be specified as part of the vehicle build rather than being retrofitted after delivery, marking what the companies describe as a significant step forward for integrated solar technology in the commercial vehicle sector.

The Isuzu D-Max EV is a fully electric pick-up that combines a payload of more than one tonne with zero-emission driving.

Fleet customers can now specify Genie Insights’ 75-watt solar system as a factory option.

Designed for commercial vehicle applications, the system helps maintain the condition of the vehicle’s 12V battery and supports onboard electrical systems.

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Isuzu said this provides fleet operators with greater confidence in battery performance, particularly for vehicles operating in demanding environments or relying heavily on auxiliary electrical equipment.

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The relationship between Genie Insights and Isuzu UK’s importer, IM Group, developed through their work with Network Rail, which already operated diesel Isuzu D-Max vehicles.

Genie Insights has fitted solar technology to around 450 commercial vehicles within Network Rail’s wider fleet over the past two years.