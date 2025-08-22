Isuzu brings back 0% APR finance on D-Max V-Cross with new campaign

Isuzu UK has launched its latest finance campaign, ‘Noughts & V-Crosses’, offering 0% APR on the D-Max V-Cross.

The deal, available until 30th September, allows customers to purchase the top-of-the-range automatic model with a 50% initial deposit, followed by 24 monthly interest-free payments.

The offer follows the success of Isuzu’s Zero Interest campaign last year and now includes the option to combine with the manufacturer’s affinity partnership terms.

Eligible members of the National Farmers Union, Farmers’ Union of Wales, National Farmers Union Scotland, Ulster Farmers Union and the British Association for Shooting and Conservation can benefit from both their membership discount and the 0% APR offer.

Neil Scott, national sales manager at Isuzu UK, said: “We are thrilled to be bringing back our 0% APR finance offer after popular demand last year.

“It was clear that our customers see great value in this offer, and even more so now it can be combined with Isuzu UK’s affinity terms.

“With the impressive credentials of the D-Max, we are confident that this will be a strong offering for our customers.”

The offer covers the New Isuzu D-Max V-Cross and the limited-run Steel Edition, with customers encouraged to visit their local dealer to learn more and arrange a test drive before the campaign closes at the end of September.