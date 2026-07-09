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EV & Sustainability

Isuzu delivers D-Max EV pickups to MHH Contracting

It is among the first UK customers to receive the D-Max EV.

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Isuzu D-Max EV
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Isuzu has delivered two D-Max Electric Vehicle (EV) pickups to MHH Contracting, an aggregates, waste removal and recycling company.

It is among the first UK customers to receive the D-Max EV.

MHH Contracting selected the D-Max EV to help meet its environmental, social and governance (ESG) targets, while future-proofing its vehicle strategy.

The D-Max EVs are used on and off road and are charged overnight.

RN Golden, a Huddersfield-based Isuzu dealer supplied the pickups.

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Rachel Woodhouse-Hague, director at MHH Contracting, said: “We’re excited by the new D-Max EV and to be one of the first organisations to acquire them.

“The EVs fit with our sustainable waste management ethos, and clients and staff across our private and public enterprises relate to our ambitions for shrinking our carbon footprint.

“The D-Max EVs make perfect sense. We are also aware of Government targets for internal combustion (ICE) phase-out and expanding clean air zones.

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“It is cheaper to run an electric pick-up, and we expect lower maintenance costs due to less moving parts.

“They are tax-efficient for us, with attractive employee benefits including an ecologically considerate, quiet, smooth ride and of course, significantly lower benefit-in-kind (BiK) company car tax.

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“We have more than 20 pick-up vehicles and 40 LGVs within our various businesses and anticipate expanding our EV fleet.

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“The new Isuzu EV pickup’s capabilities with five-year, 125,000-mile warranty mean the D-Max EVs will be with us for the long haul!”

Jamie Taylor, Isuzu sales manager at RN Golden, said: “MHH Contracting’s management were impressed by the new Isuzu D-Max EV as soon as it was announced.

“It has all the rugged good looks of the Isuzu D-Max but is available as a fully electric vehicle for the first time.

“This is a game-changer for businesses who want an emissions-free pick-up with all the capabilities for which the Isuzu D-Max is recognised.”

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