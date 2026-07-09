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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/isuzu-delivers-d-max-ev-pickups-to-mhh-contracting/

Isuzu has delivered two D-Max Electric Vehicle (EV) pickups to MHH Contracting, an aggregates, waste removal and recycling company.

It is among the first UK customers to receive the D-Max EV.

MHH Contracting selected the D-Max EV to help meet its environmental, social and governance (ESG) targets, while future-proofing its vehicle strategy.

The D-Max EVs are used on and off road and are charged overnight.

RN Golden, a Huddersfield-based Isuzu dealer supplied the pickups.

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Rachel Woodhouse-Hague, director at MHH Contracting, said: “We’re excited by the new D-Max EV and to be one of the first organisations to acquire them.

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“The EVs fit with our sustainable waste management ethos, and clients and staff across our private and public enterprises relate to our ambitions for shrinking our carbon footprint.

“The D-Max EVs make perfect sense. We are also aware of Government targets for internal combustion (ICE) phase-out and expanding clean air zones.