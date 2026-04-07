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Isuzu to reveal 2.2-litre diesel D-Max at CV Show

The 2.2-litre unit is an evolution of the D-Max’s existing 1.9-litre turbodiesel, with the additional displacement boosting torque by 40nm, to 400nm.

Dylan Robertson

7 April 2026

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Isuzu CV Show

Isuzu has announced that it will reveal a 2.2-litre diesel engine-powered D-Max at the Commercial Vehicle (CV) Show.

The 2.2-litre unit is an evolution of the D-Max’s existing 1.9-litre turbodiesel, with the additional displacement boosting torque by 40nm, to 400nm.

In addition to the updated engine, Isuzu will offer the option of an eight-speed automatic gearbox, replacing the previous six-speed unit found on 1.9-litre models.

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Isuzu said the 2.2-litre engine and eight-speed automatic will enhance the D-Max’s capabilities on and off road.

Other changes made to the D-Max include low-rolling-resistance Dunlop tyres for better fuel efficiency, new lights, a new grille and changes to the specification.

DL40 and V-Cross models gain a 360-degree camera and revised alloy wheels.

The DL40 Extended Cab model is new to the range, providing additional load capacity with a higher level of specification.

Pre-orders are open now, with prices starting at £33,495.

Isuzu will show the updated D-Max at the CV Show from 21st to 23rd April, before deliveries begin in July.

Alan Able, managing director at Isuzu UK, said: “We’re delighted to formally present the much-anticipated 2.2-litre Isuzu D-Max, with an all-new powertrain, design enhancements and additional features.

“The new Isuzu D-Max continues to deliver on its strong reputation, stepping up a level to combine its highly versatile load-carrying and towing capabilities both on and off road.

“As well as the increased torque enabled by the 2.2-litre engine, The new Isuzu D-Max retains and builds upon its exceptional reliability in commercial and rural environments.”

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