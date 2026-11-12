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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/isuzu-truck-uk-names-stuart-beeton-as-md/

Isuzu Truck UK has named Stuart Beeton (pictured, left) as its managing director, to succeed Pete Murphy from 1st April 2027.

Murphy will step down after over 28 years with the business, including 13 at the helm.

Beeton will become the third managing director in the 31 years since Nikki King established and built Isuzu Truck UK, following its entry into the market in 1996.

Beeton has director-level experience within the commercial vehicle industry, including the past five years as Isuzu Truck UK’s sales and marketing director.

Prior to joining Isuzu, he spent nearly three years as the commercial director of South-West Truck & Van, following three years with MAN Truck & Bus UK, and 15 years with IVECO.

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He succeeds Murphy, who has led the company through a period of growth, which included taking the brand to the number one spot in the 7.5-tonne truck market for the first time in 2023.

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More recently, he has overseen one of the most significant product launches in Isuzu Truck UK’s history, with the introduction of a range spanning 3.5 to 13.5 tonnes.

Murphy said: “Knowing Stuart as well as I do, I genuinely believe Isuzu Truck UK could not be led by someone who better understands this business, our people and our Dealer Network.