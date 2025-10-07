  
Jaama completes rebrand with website redesign

With over two decades of experience and more than 1.5 million assets, Jaama supports the fleet technology sector with its platform Key2.

Milly Standing

7 October 2025

Jaama website design

Jaama, the fleet management software specialist, revealed its redesigned website – the final stage in its comprehensive rebrand.

The rebrand aims to prioritise customer experience and service, to reflect Jaama’s focus on supporting fleets not only with its technology, but also with trusted partnerships and responsive support.

The website is designed to enhance the user experience with modern design, intuitive navigation, and expanded resources, mirroring the company’s software ethos.

Michelle Batty, head of marketing at Jaama, said: “This rebrand is about more than just a fresh look — it’s about reinforcing who we are and how we support our customers.

“We’ve always believed in putting our customers first — understanding their challenges, being there when they need us, and building long-term relationships. The new website is a digital extension of that commitment.”

Jaama said its customer-first culture is embedded in its software and service model.

The company works closely with clients to ensure long-term success, with a customer support team, regular product updates, and hands-on account management.

Batty added: “Our technology is powerful, but it’s our people and support that truly make the difference, whether a fleet is running 100 vehicles or 100,000, we’re committed to being a partner they can rely on.”

Jaama will be showcasing its rebrand and the latest developments in Key2 at Fleet & Mobility Live 2025 at the NEC, Birmingham.

