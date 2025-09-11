  
Jaama to show Key2 software at Emergency Services Show 2025

Used for the Police, Fire, and Ambulance services, Key2 is designed to deliver fleet, asset and workshop management in one platform.

Milly Standing

11 September 2025

Jaama - Key2

Jaama’s asset management platform Key2 will be shown at the Emergency Services Show at the NEC, Birmingham, on 17th to 18th September.

Used for the Police, Fire, and Ambulance services, Key2 was designed to deliver complete fleet, asset, and workshop management in one platform.

Due to its flexibility, Jaama said Key2 is tailored to the demands of blue light organisations, with the capability to manage specialist vehicles, from LCVs and HGVs through to rapid response units and medical equipment.

Customers including Merseyside Police, Lancashire Police, South Central Ambulance and West Midlands Fire Service already use the software to manage fleet performance and operational risks.

The blue light sector faces a set of unique challenges, including round-the-clock operations where vehicle downtime is not an option, and high compliance demands in regard to safety and legislation.

Key2 addresses these challenges by providing real-time visibility of fleets, full audit trails for compliance, and reporting tools.

Mark Francis, chief product officer at Jaama, said: “Blue light organisations operate some of the most complex fleets in the UK, with zero tolerance for inefficiency or risk.

“Key2 is designed to give them complete control over their assets so they can focus on their frontline operations.”

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for business fleets of all sizes, providing news, insights, and expert analysis for fleet operators, company car drivers, and industry professionals.

 
 
