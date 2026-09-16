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Technology & Innovation

Jaama’s Key2 platform to be made accessible to public sector organisations

The listing places Jaama on the GCA Digital Marketplace under Lot 2b (SaaS), opening a channel to councils, NHS trusts, and emergency services.

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Jaama, a provider of fleet management software, has been approved to join the G-Cloud 15 procurement framework, making its Key2 platform accessible to public sector organisations across the UK.

The listing places Jaama on the Government Commercial Agency’s (GCA) Digital Marketplace under Lot 2b (SaaS), opening a channel to councils, NHS trusts, emergency services and other Government bodies to manage their fleets.

The framework allows public sector buyers to research, shortlist, and procure technology services through a standardised, openly priced marketplace.

Jaama said the listing represents an opportunity to support the public sector’s drive for greater operational efficiency and value for money for taxpayers.

The approval follows a comprehensive three-month preparation and submission process, completed in late January 2026.

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Jaama worked with a specialist public sector framework consultancy Advice Cloud to develop the submission, covering social value, pricing, service description, accreditation requirements, and customer endorsement among other criteria.

The GCA subsequently conducted an evaluation and approved 5,446 bids across five lots, including Jaama.

Jaama also secured an eight+two-year contract with the Metropolitan Police and works with many other public-sector fleets across the UK including: NHS Scotland, South Central Ambulance Service, West Midlands Fire and Rescue and Aberdeen City Council.

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Kelly Pinner, head of business development at Jaama, said: “Being listed on G-Cloud is a real milestone for us.

“The framework gives public sector organisations a straightforward, trusted route to procure technology, and it provides us with the visibility we need to reach the right people.

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“There are a huge number of public sector fleets that could benefit from what Key2 delivers, and we’re looking forward to starting those conversations and demonstrating the real-world impact the platform can have on efficiency, compliance, and value for money.”

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