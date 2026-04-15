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JAECOO 5 gains SHS-H hybrid powertrain

Prices start at £26,270 and orders are open now through JAECOO’s 124-strong UK dealer network.

Dylan Robertson

15 April 2026

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JAECOO 5 SHS-H

JAECOO has added the SHS-H self-charging hybrid powertrain to the 5 model, which has so far only been offered with a petrol engine or as an electric vehicle (EV).

It uses a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.83kWh battery, for a total of 224PS, which is transmitted to the front wheels through a DHT automatic gearbox.

Prices start at £26,270 and orders are open now through JAECOO’s 124-strong UK dealer network.

Deliveries will begin in Q3 2026.

The SHS-H retains the exterior styling and two trim levels of the petrol JAECOO 5.

Entry-level Pure models have a 13.2-inch portrait touchscreen, a six-speaker Sony sound system, as well as wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The £29,765 JAECOO 5 SHS-H Luxury adds dual-zone climate control, heated and ventilated front seats, a sunroof and two extra speakers.

Victor Zhang, deputy CEO at Chery International UK, said: “The JAECOO 5 has always been about being easy to live with day to day – practical, comfortable, and capable when you need it.

“Adding a full-hybrid option just builds on that and provides more options to our customers. It gives customers a more efficient way to drive, particularly around urban areas, but without asking them to change anything about how they use the car.

“That balance is exactly what we wanted to achieve with this version.”

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