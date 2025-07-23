  
JAECOO 5 to start at £24,505, standard automatic gearbox, 540-degree camera

At launch, all models will be powered by a 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine from Chery.

Dylan Robertson

23 July 2025

JAECOO 5

The JAECOO 5 will start from £24,505, and will offer a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, and a 540-degree camera as standard.

At launch, all models will be powered by a 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine from parent company Chery, with 147PS, although an electric vehicle (EV) variant will be offered later in the year.

First deliveries of the JAECOO 5 will begin in October, while orders are open now, through OMODA&JAECOO’s network of more than 75 dealers.

Entry-level ‘Pure’ models have double-layered glass, a six-speaker SONY sound system, level two advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Starting from £28,000, the ‘Luxury’ model adds extra speakers, as well as power adjustable, heated and ventilated front seats, a cooled front storage box, and a sunroof.

The JAECOO 5 features 35 storage spaces, and 1,180 litres of boot space with the rear seats folded.

Victor Zhang, country director at JAECOO UK, said: “Following on from the success of the JAECOO 7, of which we’ve now sold more than 8,000 cars since its launch in January, the JAECOO 5 is a key addition to our growing UK range – a compact SUV that’s spacious, capable and ready for real life.

“As we recently demonstrated at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, this is a model that stands out in any setting.

“Debuting in the First Glance paddock and confidently making its way up the Hill, the JAECOO 5 proved it’s a car for all occasions.

“Whether you’re travelling solo, with family, or four-legged passengers in tow, it really has been engineered with thoughtful features for every journey, alongside the best in safety and driver-assistance technologies.

“It delivers the premium SUV experience, without the bulk.”

The chassis geometry was tuned for UK roads, at Chery International’s European research and development centre.

All models offer a seven-year, 100,000-mile warranty, with no mileage limit in the first three years.

RAC Home Start is also included for the first three years.

