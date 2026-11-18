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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/jaecoo-7-phev-luxury-with-79-mile-ev-range-or-354ps/

JAECOO has added the range-topping Luxury+ model to the 7 lineup, with front wheel drive models offering 79 miles of electric range, and all wheel drive models offering 354PS.

The Luxury+ is the first JAECOO 7 to combine a PHEV powertrain and all wheel drive.

Front and all wheel drive models use a larger 26.6kWh battery, which brings the 7 Luxury+ into the 7% benefit-in-kind (BiK) band for 2026/7.

All wheel drive models have a slightly shorter electric range, at 70 miles, but can accelerate to 62mph in 5.9 seconds.

As with existing JAECOO 7 PHEV models, the Luxury+ uses a 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine.

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In addition to the larger battery, Luxury+ models receive heated rear seats, redesigned door handles, dedicated buttons for adjusting the wing mirrors, 19-inch alloy wheels, and a retuned suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

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JAECOO said the ADAS systems are less intrusive, while a one-tap ADAS setting allows drivers to apply their preferred settings more easily.

Two additional colours, Cuprite Red and Meteorite Grey, have joined the range.