JAECOO 7 SHS earns top five-star safety rating from Euro NCAP

The JAECOO 7 SHS self-charging hybrid SUV has secured a five-star safety rating from Euro NCAP, marking a significant achievement for the brand in the UK and across Europe.

The vehicle scored 81% in Adult Occupant Protection and 80% in Safety Assist, reflecting a strong suite of safety and driver support features.

The SUV features 21 advanced driver assistance systems, including Autonomous Emergency Braking and Forward Collision Warning, as well as an Intelligent Avoidance System that alerts the driver when passing wide vehicles. The model’s structural integrity was another factor in the rating, with a body built using 80% high-strength steel.

Gary Lan, CEO of JAECOO UK, said: “Securing a five-star Euro NCAP rating is a significant endorsement of our commitment to safety on a global scale. The JAECOO 7 SHS is built on the Chery International platform – designed to integrate intelligent engineering, advanced technologies, and rigorous testing to meet the highest levels of occupant protection.

“This recognition highlights our global safety standards and reinforces our dedication to delivering that same level of assurance to drivers in the UK.”

With a WLTP-rated fuel economy of 403mpg and a range of up to 745 miles, the JAECOO 7 SHS combines efficiency with safety. Unlike typical PHEV systems, its self-charging hybrid technology ensures that the electric battery is maintained throughout use.

Priced from £35,165 OTR, the JAECOO 7 SHS is covered by a 7-year/100,000-mile warranty and an 8-year battery warranty. Since its UK launch in January, almost 2,000 units have been sold. Sister brand OMODA also holds five-star NCAP ratings for both its E5 electric and OMODA 5 petrol models.