JAECOO 7 SHS-P exceeds 800 miles in economy test
The JAECOO 7 SHS-P covered 828 miles during the two-day test, exceeding its official WLTP combined range of 745 miles by 11.14%.
OMODA&JAECOO UK has reported that the JAECOO 7 SHS-P has become the only plug-in hybrid SUV currently on sale in the UK capable of travelling more than 800 miles.
The claim followed the car completing an economy challenge at UTAC Millbrook.
The JAECOO 7 SHS-P covered 828 miles during the two-day test, exceeding its official WLTP combined range of 745 miles by 11.14%.
The all-new OMODA 7 SHS-P recorded 770 miles, around 10% higher than its official WLTP range of more than 700 miles.
The economy challenge took place on UTAC Millbrook’s proving ground in Bedfordshire across a banked high-speed circuit and hill route designed to replicate motorway and rural driving conditions.
Vehicle data was monitored by fleet management specialist Webfleet.
Both models feature OMODA&JAECOO’s fifth-generation Super Hybrid System, which combines an 18.3kWh battery with intelligent energy management.
The manufacturer said both vehicles offer an electric-only range of up to 56 miles.