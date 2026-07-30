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JAECOO 7 SHS-P exceeds 800 miles in economy test

The JAECOO 7 SHS-P covered 828 miles during the two-day test, exceeding its official WLTP combined range of 745 miles by 11.14%.

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OMODA&JAECOO UK has reported that the JAECOO 7 SHS-P has become the only plug-in hybrid SUV currently on sale in the UK capable of travelling more than 800 miles.

The claim followed the car completing an economy challenge at UTAC Millbrook.

The JAECOO 7 SHS-P covered 828 miles during the two-day test, exceeding its official WLTP combined range of 745 miles by 11.14%.

The all-new OMODA 7 SHS-P recorded 770 miles, around 10% higher than its official WLTP range of more than 700 miles.

The economy challenge took place on UTAC Millbrook’s proving ground in Bedfordshire across a banked high-speed circuit and hill route designed to replicate motorway and rural driving conditions.

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Vehicle data was monitored by fleet management specialist Webfleet.

Both models feature OMODA&JAECOO’s fifth-generation Super Hybrid System, which combines an 18.3kWh battery with intelligent energy management.

The manufacturer said both vehicles offer an electric-only range of up to 56 miles.

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The economy drive was led by efficiency drivers Kevin Booker and Sam Clarke, alongside additional drivers, with the challenge taking place during late June.

OMODA&JAECOO said the results build on the JAECOO 7’s performance in the UK market, adding that the model has featured among the UK’s top 10 best-selling vehicles since September 2025.

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The company also said more than 46,000 JAECOO 7s have been sold in the UK since its launch in January 2025.

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The JAECOO 7 SHS-P is priced from £35,170 on-the-road, while the OMODA 7 SHS-P starts from £32,005.

Both models are covered by a seven-year/100,000-mile vehicle warranty and an eight-year/100,000-mile battery warranty, and are available through OMODA&JAECOO UK’s 146-strong retailer network.

Gary Lan, chief executive of OMODA&JAECOO UK, said: “At OMODA&JAECOO, an economy record is more than a test of fuel efficiency – it’s a celebration of intelligent engineering, thoughtful driving and the journey toward a smarter future of mobility.

“Success isn’t measured by speed, but by the ability to go farther with less, proving that innovation and efficiency can work hand in hand.

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“Every mile completed and every drop of fuel saved reflects our commitment to creating vehicles that are not only powerful and stylish, but also responsible and sustainable.”

Kevin Booker, lead economy driver in the challenge, said: “Having driven the SHS-P system in the OMODA 9, where we travelled through nine countries on one tank and one charge, I knew the OMODA 7 and JAECOO 7 would have the potential to surpass their official WLTP figures. The challenge was proving it.

“This was all about demonstrating what can be achieved in these cars. What many people won’t realise is that we completed this challenge during a heatwave.

“Although the mileage was covered over two days at Millbrook, the time flew by behind the wheel, even at highs of 41 degrees.

“This journey has shown that, with the right mindset and the right car, you really can achieve more while using less.

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“I’m proud to have been part of a challenge that reflects what OMODA&JAECOO stands for: innovation, efficiency and the confidence to go further than expected. It was a fantastic team effort to showcase what these cars are truly capable of.”

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