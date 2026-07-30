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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/jaecoo-7-shs-p-exceeds-800-miles-in-economy-test/

OMODA&JAECOO UK has reported that the JAECOO 7 SHS-P has become the only plug-in hybrid SUV currently on sale in the UK capable of travelling more than 800 miles.

The claim followed the car completing an economy challenge at UTAC Millbrook.

The JAECOO 7 SHS-P covered 828 miles during the two-day test, exceeding its official WLTP combined range of 745 miles by 11.14%.

The all-new OMODA 7 SHS-P recorded 770 miles, around 10% higher than its official WLTP range of more than 700 miles.

The economy challenge took place on UTAC Millbrook’s proving ground in Bedfordshire across a banked high-speed circuit and hill route designed to replicate motorway and rural driving conditions.

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Vehicle data was monitored by fleet management specialist Webfleet.

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Both models feature OMODA&JAECOO’s fifth-generation Super Hybrid System, which combines an 18.3kWh battery with intelligent energy management.

The manufacturer said both vehicles offer an electric-only range of up to 56 miles.