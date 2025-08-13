JAECOO E5 to start from £27,505, 248 mile range

The JAECOO E5, the company’s first electric vehicle (EV) to launch in the UK, will start from £27,505 and feature a 248 mile range.

Priced £3,000 above the equivalent JAECOO 5, the E5 features a 61.1kWh battery and a 207PS electric motor, enabling a 0-62 time of 7.7 seconds.

Electric models are distinguished by a closed grille and ‘EV’ badging on the boot lid.

The battery can charge from 30% to 80% in 27 minutes.

The E5 features a ‘Pet Mode’, which keeps the cabin safe for pets when the vehicle is parked.

JAECOO also offers a range of branded pet accessories.

All models have a 13.2-inch central display, a 540-degree exterior camera system and vehicle-to-load (V2L), enabling devices and camping equipment to be powered by the car’s battery.

Similar to the JAECOO 5, two trim levels are offered, Pure and Luxury. Pure models feature level two advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and a six-speaker SONY sound system.

ADAS features include adaptive cruise control, level two autonomous driving and a suite of collision mitigation systems.

Luxury models add a panoramic sunroof, heated, ventilated and electrically adjustable front seats, ambient lighting and wireless phone charging.

Luxury models start at £30,505, and first deliveries of the E5 are expected in October.

Victor Zhang, country director at JAECOO UK, said: “The JAECOO E5 is an exciting new chapter for us in the UK – a compact electric SUV that carries the same confident design and adventurous spirit as our petrol models, but with the refinement and flexibility that comes from zero-emission driving.

“Following the success of our sister-brand’s OMODA E5, this new model extends that momentum, bringing the same flexibility and refinement to a more rugged, outdoors-focused SUV.

“It has been created around real lives, with a smaller footprint that fits the city, the real-world range to go further, and thoughtful features that make every journey easier.

“For customers making the move to electric, it is a way to do so without compromise.”

An eight-year, 100,000-mile battery warranty is standard, in addition to JAECOO’s seven-year, 100,000-mile warranty.

With the rear seats folded, the E5 features the same 1,180 of boot capacity as the JAECOO 5.