Jaguar Land Rover pauses US shipments as tariffs come into force

Jaguar Land Rover has confirmed it is halting shipments to the United States after new tariffs on foreign cars came into force this week.

The move follows the introduction of a 25% levy on all car imports into the US, part of Donald Trump’s latest wave of protectionist trade measures. The tariffs, which took effect on Thursday, have sent shockwaves through global markets and left manufacturers racing to adapt.

A spokesperson for Jaguar Land Rover said: “The USA is an important market for JLR’s luxury brands. As we work to address the new trading terms with our business partners, we are taking some short-term actions including a shipment pause in April, as we develop our mid to longer-term plans.”

The shipment freeze underlines the immediate impact of the tariffs on automotive supply chains, with JLR assessing how to navigate the higher costs of doing business in the US. The company did not confirm when exports might resume but said it is actively working with partners to find a solution.

President Trump has defended the tariffs, insisting they will deliver “historic” results and claiming that more than five trillion dollars of investment has already flowed into the US economy. Posting on Truth Social, he wrote: “China has been hit much harder than the USA, not even close. They, and many other nations, have treated us unsustainably badly. We are bringing back jobs and businesses like never before.”