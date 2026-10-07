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EV & Sustainability

Jaguar reveals 1,030PS, £130k Type 01

The Type 01 has a 118kWh battery, allowing for a range of around 400 miles on the US EPA cycle.

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Jaguar Type 01
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Jaguar has revealed the Type 01, the first model to be released after the brand’s relaunch, with up to 1,030PS and prices starting from £130,000.

The Type 01 has a 118kWh battery, allowing for a range of around 400 miles on the US EPA cycle.

350kW charging allows 200 miles of range to be added in 13 minutes.

It is built on the Jaguar Electric Architecture (JEA), with batteries and electric drive units made in Wolverhampton, and body panels made in Halewood, Merseyside.

Jaguar will assemble the car in Solihull. JLR has retrained almost 9,000 employees at the site to build electric vehicles (EVs).

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A further 1,500 employees have been retrained across JLR’s other facilities in the West Midlands.

Orders will open in early 2027.

JLR said it has invested £11.5bn in engineering, designing and manufacturing its next-generation vehicles since 2024.

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Over the next five years, JLR is targeting double-digit growth, driven by diversification of its brands, greater fuel type flexibility, and a focus on North America as a growth market.

Jaguar unveiled the Type 01 at an event in New York.

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PB Balaji, CEO at JLR, said: “The unveiling of Type 01 marks the beginning of an exciting new era for Jaguar.

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“Combining British heritage, bold creativity, advanced technology and groundbreaking engineering, it reflects our ambition to create objects of desire that will help us invite a new generation of clients into Jaguar’s loyal and passionate customer base.

“Designed, engineered and built in the UK, Jaguar is a copy of nothing and is a vital part of JLR’s growth story, strengthening our House of Brands strategy and supporting long‑term investment in British innovation, manufacturing and skills.”

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