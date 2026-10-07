Jaguar reveals 1,030PS, £130k Type 01

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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/jaguar-reveals-1030ps-130k-type-01/

Jaguar has revealed the Type 01, the first model to be released after the brand’s relaunch, with up to 1,030PS and prices starting from £130,000.

The Type 01 has a 118kWh battery, allowing for a range of around 400 miles on the US EPA cycle.

350kW charging allows 200 miles of range to be added in 13 minutes.

It is built on the Jaguar Electric Architecture (JEA), with batteries and electric drive units made in Wolverhampton, and body panels made in Halewood, Merseyside.

Jaguar will assemble the car in Solihull. JLR has retrained almost 9,000 employees at the site to build electric vehicles (EVs).

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A further 1,500 employees have been retrained across JLR’s other facilities in the West Midlands.

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Orders will open in early 2027.

JLR said it has invested £11.5bn in engineering, designing and manufacturing its next-generation vehicles since 2024.