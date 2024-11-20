Jaguar unveils its rebrand image

Jaguar has revealed new logos ahead of the upmarket brand’s reinvention as a manufacturer of ultra-luxury electric vehicles.

Revealing the logos ahead of the unveiling of its first concept car in Madrid on 2nd December, the brand stated that the new look symbolises a ‘copy nothing’ ethos stretching back to the words of founder Sir William Lyons in the 1940s.

The new device mark symbolises the manufacturer name but in the form of JaGUar, and is described by its creators as a “powerful symbol of modernism.”

It is joined by a circular logo featuring a J and an R. The traditional ‘leaper’ symbol, of a leaping Jaguar big cat, remains in a new stylised form.

Jaguar has also stated that exuberant use of colour will be a cornerstone of its new brand identity, involving primary colours such as yellow, red and blue.

Unveiling the new branding Jaguar managing director Rawdon Glover insisted that the return of such a globally renowned brand required a fearless move and that Jaguar was always at its best when challenging convention.

“That ethos is seen in our new brand identity today and will be further revealed over the coming months – this is a complete reset. Jaguar is transformed to reclaim its originality and inspire a new generation,” Glover added.

Following the reveal of the concept in Madrid Jaguar will unveil a trio of new EVs for sale in 2026, one of them known to be a four-door GT.

This month Jaguar ended sales of new cars ahead of the first new models arriving in showrooms in 2026. Until then dealers will be working with used cars and aftersales.

