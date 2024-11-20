Search
Close this search box.
Sign up for our weekly Newsletter

,

Jaguar unveils its rebrand image

First new ‘ultra-luxury’ EVs on sale in 2026.

Andrew Charman

2411 jaguar 01

Share

20 November 2024

Jaguar has revealed new logos ahead of the upmarket brand’s reinvention as a manufacturer of ultra-luxury electric vehicles.

Revealing the logos ahead of the unveiling of its first concept car in Madrid on 2nd December, the brand stated that the new look symbolises a ‘copy nothing’ ethos stretching back to the words of founder Sir William Lyons in the 1940s.

The new device mark symbolises the manufacturer name but in the form of JaGUar, and is described by its creators as a “powerful symbol of modernism.”

Business Motoring Award Winners 2024

Fleetondemand – providing award winning mobility solutions

Business Motoring Award Winners 2024

Still setting the standard – Northgate Vehicle Hire wins best long term rental company award

Business Motoring Award Winners 2024

Leading the electric charge: Mobilize Power Solutions

Business Motoring Award Winners 2024

The award-winning key to flexible travel: Best Short Term Rental – Europcar Mobility Group

Business Motoring Award Winners 2024

Supporting SMEs nationally – Lookers Vehicle Solutions wins a best leasing company highly commended award

Business Motoring Award Winners 2024

Consistently providing an excellent service – Europcar is highly commended for their long term rental service

Business Motoring Award Winners 2024

Northgate Vehicle Hire: Leading the way as the best Fleet Management company

Business Motoring Award Winners 2024

A family business providing an excellent service – Wilsons Auctions wins a remarketing company highly commended award

Business Motoring Award Winners 2024

A double win for the dominant BMW 5 Series

Business Motoring Award Winners 2024

2024 Business Motoring Awards: Winners Announced!

2411 jaguar 03It is joined by a circular logo featuring a J and an R. The traditional ‘leaper’ symbol, of a leaping Jaguar big cat, remains in a new stylised form.

Jaguar has also stated that exuberant use of colour will be a cornerstone of its new brand identity, involving primary colours such as yellow, red and blue.

Unveiling the new branding Jaguar managing director Rawdon Glover insisted that the return of  such a globally renowned brand required a fearless move and that Jaguar was always at its best when challenging convention. 

2411 jaguar 02That ethos is seen in our new brand identity today and will be further revealed over the coming months – this is a complete reset. Jaguar is transformed to reclaim its originality and inspire a new generation,” Glover added.

Following the reveal of the concept in Madrid Jaguar will unveil a trio of new EVs for sale in 2026, one of them known to be a four-door GT.

This month Jaguar ended sales of new cars ahead of the first new models arriving in showrooms in 2026. Until then dealers will be working with used cars and aftersales.

No more new Jaguars for sale – full story

Award Winners 2024

fleetyondemand

Fleetondemand – providing award winning mobility solutions

wuropcar

,

Consistently providing an excellent service – Europcar is highly commended for their long term rental service

best fleet management company

Northgate Vehicle Hire: Leading the way as the best Fleet Management company

vauxhall astra

,

2024 Business Motoring Awards: Winners Announced!

bmw

A double win for the dominant BMW 5 Series

charging

Leading the electric charge: Mobilize Power Solutions

lookers

Supporting SMEs nationally – Lookers Vehicle Solutions wins a best leasing company highly commended award

northgate

,

Still setting the standard – Northgate Vehicle Hire wins best long term rental company award

short term 2

,

The award-winning key to flexible travel: Best Short Term Rental – Europcar Mobility Group

wilsons winners

A family business providing an excellent service – Wilsons Auctions wins a remarketing company highly commended award

Share this article

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
WhatsApp
Reddit
Email

Want more motoring news?

Sign up here for our free weekly serving of motoring.

Sign up here for our free weekly serving of motoring.

Picture of Andrew Charman

Andrew Charman

Andrew Charman has been a motoring journalist for more than 30 years, writing about vehicles, technology and the industry. He is a Guild of Motoring Writers committee member and has won several awards including for his business coverage.

Latest news

2411 mini aceman 01
  • Car news and reviews, Electric Car Reviews, Electric Vehicles, EV, Featured, MINI Reviews

Ace of space: MINI Aceman First Drive

2411 jaguar 01
  • Car news and reviews, News

Jaguar unveils its rebrand image

2411 mg 4
  • Electric Vehicles, EV, EV leasing, Fleet management, News

Mercia: control costs with EV subscription

car 1
  • Industry articles

Am I insured to drive a hire car?

2411 renault 5
  • Car news and reviews, Electric Vehicles, EV, News

Renault 5 EV prices to start from £23K

​Business Motoring is the motoring resource for small businesses and SME small fleets running company cars and business cars. We can help with questions about car leasing, company car tax, business mileage, writing down and leasing allowances, and all the other detail you need to know about running a car on the business. As well as this, we have the latest car news, company car taxation news and car reviews to help you make the right choice for your next company car, along with special car leasing offers to help you get the right business car leasing deal.

Twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

Want more motoring news?

Sign up here for our free weekly serving of all things motoring.

© Business Motoring 2024
Top
Twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

BUSINESS MOTORING

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our free weekly serving of Leasing news.

CLICK HERE
logo 1

Enter the 2024 awards

Showcase your achievements, gain industry recognition, and elevate your brand to new heights

Enter now!