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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/jaycar-car-parts-opens-somerton-branch-as-75th-site/

Jaycar Car Parts has reached 75 sites nationwide, with the opening of a branch in Somerton, Somerset, as the latest in a series of openings.

The premises were renovated prior to opening, with the installation of a mezzanine floor.

It is staffed by a team of five, led by Joe Osbourne, along with assistant manager Nick Smith and parts advisor Jim Smith.

Two drivers, Tim Bennett and Daina Evans, provide deliveries and are familiar with the local area.

Osbourne said: “The team has done a great job in preparing for opening day; we have established contacts, equipped the branch, and with our extensive knowledge of the local area, I am confident we can tap into the potential of Somerton and nearby towns.”

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Tom Curtis, general manager at Jaycar Car Parts, said: “We are delighted to see Jayar arrive in Somerton.

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“This latest branch represents another step in our growth plans and shows the investment that the company is making in providing garages with the availability, customer service and quick deliveries that they want.”