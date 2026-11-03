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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/jct600-opens-first-kia-electric-commercial-vehicle-dealership-in-doncaster/

JCT600 has expanded its light commercial vehicle (LCV) operations with the opening of its first Kia Platform Beyond Vehicle (PBV) dealership in Doncaster.

The JCT600 Kia PBV Doncaster dealership, located on Wheatley Hall Road, shares premises with JCT600 Changan Doncaster and the group’s JCT600 Approved used vehicle outlet.

The site will serve business and fleet customers across Doncaster and South Yorkshire, alongside retail customers interested in Kia’s new range of purpose-built electric vehicles, with full aftersales support.

JCT600 Approved Doncaster will also become a base for selling used commercial vehicles as part of the site’s expansion.

The dealership will offer Kia’s new PV5 electric vehicle, which is available in several configurations, including the PV5 Cargo for commercial use and PV5 Passenger for passenger transport. The latter is also available through the Motability scheme.

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The opening marks JCT600’s second light commercial vehicle franchise, alongside Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, for which the group operates five Van Centres.

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It follows Kia’s selection of retail partners for the next phase of its UK commercial vehicle rollout.

Craig Saunders, Kia PBV brand director at JCT600, said: “Being selected by Kia for its PBV network is a significant opportunity for JCT600 and reflects the strength of our relationships with manufacturer partners and our experience in serving customers.