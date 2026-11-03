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JCT600 opens first Kia electric commercial vehicle dealership in Doncaster

The site will serve business and fleet customers across Doncaster and South Yorkshire.

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JCT600 opens first Kia electric commercial vehicle dealership in Doncaster
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JCT600 has expanded its light commercial vehicle (LCV) operations with the opening of its first Kia Platform Beyond Vehicle (PBV) dealership in Doncaster.

The JCT600 Kia PBV Doncaster dealership, located on Wheatley Hall Road, shares premises with JCT600 Changan Doncaster and the group’s JCT600 Approved used vehicle outlet.

The site will serve business and fleet customers across Doncaster and South Yorkshire, alongside retail customers interested in Kia’s new range of purpose-built electric vehicles, with full aftersales support.

JCT600 Approved Doncaster will also become a base for selling used commercial vehicles as part of the site’s expansion.

The dealership will offer Kia’s new PV5 electric vehicle, which is available in several configurations, including the PV5 Cargo for commercial use and PV5 Passenger for passenger transport. The latter is also available through the Motability scheme.

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The opening marks JCT600’s second light commercial vehicle franchise, alongside Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, for which the group operates five Van Centres.

It follows Kia’s selection of retail partners for the next phase of its UK commercial vehicle rollout.

Craig Saunders, Kia PBV brand director at JCT600, said: “Being selected by Kia for its PBV network is a significant opportunity for JCT600 and reflects the strength of our relationships with manufacturer partners and our experience in serving customers.

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“Kia has ambitious plans for its new range, and its electric vehicles offer a flexible proposition for a variety of uses, from commercial transport to passenger travel.

“The new dealership enables us to bring that choice to customers across South Yorkshire, backed by the customer service and aftersales expertise they expect from JCT600.

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“We’ve continued to invest in our presence in Doncaster, with our Volkswagen and Škoda sites opening in the city in August, and adding Kia PBV to our existing operations is another step in developing the business and the range of vehicles we can offer customers.”

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The expansion follows the opening of JCT600’s Volkswagen and Škoda dealerships in Doncaster in August, adding to its existing representation of Audi, Mercedes-Benz and Changan in the area.

Founded in Bradford in 1946, JCT600 is celebrating its 80th anniversary in 2026. The family-owned automotive group represents more than 20 brands across over 50 locations in Yorkshire, Lincolnshire, Derbyshire and the North East, employing more than 2,000 people.

JCT600 also operates a Kia passenger car dealership in Castleford.

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