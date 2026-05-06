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Jeep Avenger eligible for £1,500 Electric Car Grant

Avenger Full-Electric has up to 248 miles of range, 156hp and delivers 260 Nm of torque.

Milly Standing

6 May 2026

EV & Sustainability

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Jeep avenger

The fully-electric Jeep Avenger is eligible for the UK Government Electric Car Grant (ECG), meaning that it is now available from £28,499 OTR.

Avenger Full-Electric has up to 248 miles of range, 156hp and delivers 260 Nm of torque.

With an 11kW onboard charger and 100kW fast charge, it can also charge from 20% to 80% in less than 30 minutes.

Kris Cholmondeley, managing director at Jeep UK, said: “We are big fans of driving electric at Jeep and the electric Avenger has been a popular choice for our customers.

“You previously could have Avenger Summit Electric for the same price as its petrol, automatic equivalent.

“Now with the government’s electric car grant, the electric variant is cheaper on a PCP than its petrol equivalent and that’s before you factor in the savings on electricity versus petrol costs.

“Avenger Full-Electric is extremely capable of taking on the adventures of everyday life. Whether that’s in the city or experiencing the spirit of exploration at the core of Jeep”

In addition to the fully electric powertrain, Avenger is also available with a choice of petrol, e-Hybrid, and 4xe variants.

Avenger 4xe partners an electric motor with a petrol engine, providing four-wheel drive and off-road capabilities.

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