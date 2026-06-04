Jeep Compass Full-Electric receives £1,500 Electric Car Grant

The Altitude and First Edition models are both eligible for the grant.

The Jeep Compass Full-Electric is now eligible for the £1,500 Electric Car Grant, reducing its price to £35,499.

The Altitude and First Edition models are both eligible for the grant.

After the Electric Car Grant, the Jeep Compass Full-Electric First Edition starts at £37,700.

It has a range of up to 285 miles and can charge from 20% to 80% in 35 minutes.

Jeep’s other electric model, the Avenger, is also eligible for the £1,500 grant.

Kris Cholmondeley, managing director at Jeep UK, said: “At Jeep, we’re focusing on ensuring our vehicles continue to support the adventurous lifestyle that sits at the heart of the brand, while embracing the transition to an electrified future.

“Compass Full-Electric combines everyday versatility with capability and confidence drivers expect from Jeep, whether navigating the city or heading off the beaten track.

“With Electric Car Grant eligibility the Jeep lifestyle is now more accessible than ever.”